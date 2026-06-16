Nebius Aktie 12955842 / NL0009805522
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
16.06.2026 13:00:04
Nebius completes acquisition of Eigen AI
|
Nebius Group
Nebius completes acquisition of Eigen AI
Amsterdam, June 16, 2026 — Nebius (Nasdaq: NBIS), the AI cloud company, today announced the closing of its acquisition of Eigen AI, a leading inference and model optimization company.
The transaction was announced on May 1, 2026, and completed on June 10, 2026, following receipt of the required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
About Nebius
Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future — from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents and services worldwide.
Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam.
For more information please visit www.nebius.com.
Media kit www.nebius.com/media-kit.
Contacts
Media relations: media@nebius.com
Investor relations: askIR@nebius.com
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2347128 16-Jun-2026
Trading Signals: Siemens Energy: Werbetour mit Wirkung
Der Energietechnikkonzern ist auf einer Roadshow unterwegs. Offenbar mit Erfolg: Nach einer stärkeren Korrektur scheint die Aktie von Siemens Energy nach oben zu drehen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Nebius
|
13:00
|Nebius completes acquisition of Eigen AI (EQS Group)
|
15.06.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Nebius-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
09.06.26
|Nebius launches Physical AI Living Lab for UK and European robotics startups built with NVIDIA technologies (EQS Group)
|
08.06.26
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nebius von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
08.06.26
|Nebius expands in UK with more NVIDIA-powered infrastructure, more customers, and more cloud capabilities for agentic and enterprise AI (EQS Group)
|
28.05.26
|Nebius to present at BofA Global Technology conference (EQS Group)
|
28.05.26
|Neuer KI-Star Nebius-Aktie: Kursexplosion mit Risiko? (finanzen.ch)
|
25.05.26
|RTS-Titel Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Nebius-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Nebius
SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI in Grün -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann Gewinne machen, während es für den deutschen Aktienmarkt nach oben geht. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz.