 NearU Services continues strong momentum in North Carolina through the acquisition of Carolina Air, a premier home services brand in the broader Raleigh-Durham market | 15.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’218 0.6%  SPI 14’320 0.5%  Dow 34’010 0.8%  DAX 15’254 0.3%  Euro 1.1037 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’990 0.3%  Gold 1’764 1.6%  Bitcoin 58’016 0.0%  Dollar 0.9214 -0.1%  Öl 66.8 0.8% 
15.04.2021 16:25:00

NearU Services continues strong momentum in North Carolina through the acquisition of Carolina Air, a premier home services brand in the broader Raleigh-Durham market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform in the Southeast, today announced the acquisition of Carolina Air, Inc. Heating & Cooling ("Carolina Air" or "Company"), a top-rated HVAC contractor in Pinehurst, North Carolina. This acquisition broadens NearU's presence and establishes a strong local foothold in the Triangle and Sandhills regions of North Carolina.

(PRNewsfoto/NearU)

NearU's Founder and CEO, Ashish Achlerkar, said, "Carolina Air has been a proven leader in the Triangle and Sandhills markets for over three decades. The Company has an established track record in serving thousands of residential and light commercial customers for their HVAC service needs, including providing them valuable annual maintenance services. Gary and his team have done an outstanding job establishing Carolina Air as the preferred service provider in the Pinehurst market, and NearU is committed to take that legacy to greater heights. NearU's portfolio in North Carolina now extends to the Triangle, continuing our strong growth within the Carolinas. We warmly welcome the customers and very talented employees of Carolina Air to the rapidly growing NearU family. Our goal is to provide each employee the opportunities to grow and work in an environment and culture that is best in class."

"I have completed nearly three decades in the trades, and always prioritized employees and customers ahead of everything else. While I had several opportunities to consider when choosing a transition partner, I wanted to be very selective and choose a home services platform that is perfectly aligned with that focus. I am very confident that NearU is that partner, and they will take great care of our customers and employees. While the nuances of the transition process were outside of my area of expertise, the NearU team held my hand to completion. Their approach is fair, transparent, and efficient. I endorse NearU's vision for the industry and will remain its champion as they transform customer and employee experience for the better," said Gary Bullard, Founder of Carolina Air.

Under NearU's ownership, the Carolina Air team will continue to operate under the reputed local brand of Carolina Air, Inc. Heating & Cooling. The Company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by General Manager, Sean Jordan. NearU's operations and marketing teams have a well-defined value creation plan for Carolina Air, its employees, and its customers.

NearU is well capitalized and is actively seeking other long-standing, highly reputable brands to join the growing NearU family.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About Carolina Air, Inc. Heating & Cooling:

Carolina Air, Inc. Heating & Cooling has been professionally servicing and repairing heating and cooling systems throughout Moore and surrounding counties. The Company was formed in 1999 and recently became a part of NearU HVAC Services. More information is available at www.CarolinaAir.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Ashish Achlerkar
NearU Founder and CEO
(215) 341-7561
Ashish@NearU-Services.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nearu-services-continues-strong-momentum-in-north-carolina-through-the-acquisition-of-carolina-air-a-premier-home-services-brand-in-the-broader-raleigh-durham-market-301269943.html

SOURCE NearU

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14:10 Marktüberblick: SAP nach Zahlen gesucht
12:22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc
09:56 Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte auf Varta - jetzt entdecken
08:36 SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
06:43 Weekly-Hits: China – Langfristiges Wachstumspotenzial / Logitech, Sonova, Temenos – Technologie “Made in Switzerland”
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
09.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: CS hat offenbar grosse Aktienpakete aus Archegos-Zusammenbruch verkauft
ABB-Aktie zieht an: Erwartungen im ersten Quartal übertroffen
Coinbase-Börsengang erfolgreich: Starker erster Handelstag auf dem Börsenparkett
Relief Therapeutics bleibt auch 2020 in Verlustzone - Aktie fällt
Bitcoin erklimmt neues Rekordhoch
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX fällt bis Handelsende zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Deutsche Bank: Das spricht momentan gegen eine Blase am Aktienmarkt
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus - Meyer Burger geht Vertriebspartnerschaft mit Solarmarkt in der Schweiz ein
JPMorgan-Aktie verliert: Nettogewinn verfünffacht und Erwartungen übertroffen
Dow setzt Rekordserie fort -- SMI und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit