11.03.2021 20:39:00

Nearly 4 in 10 Americans Are Mooching Off Someone Else's Streaming Account

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official: Americans love to stream. With more than 8 in 10 Americans saying they spend money on at least one streaming service — and 4 in 10 admitting that they mooch off someone else's paid account — binge-watching is a national pastime.

LendingTree logo (PRNewsfoto/LendingTree)

That was among the key findings in a LendingTree survey of over 1,500 Americans on their streaming habits. The survey also revealed that parents are the group most likely to subscribe, Netflix is the most popular service and more than a third of streamers are earning credit card rewards on their subscription spend.

Key findings

  • As of February 2021, 81% of consumers were spending money on at least one streaming service subscription. Netflix has the top spot, as 60% of Americans have a paid account, followed by Amazon Prime Video (43%) and Hulu (38%).
  • Nearly 4 in 10 Americans are mooching off of someone else's streaming account, and about a third do so without permission from the account holder. Of those who log in with someone else's account, 52% are Netflix watchers, the most common choice by far.
  • Some consumers — 43% — don't think it's fair to the streaming company to use someone else's account without paying for your own. Baby boomers (66%) were much more likely to agree with that statement.
  • Still, 51% of those who have a streaming service account admit they let others use it, too. Netflix is once again the most popular shared service, as 72% let someone use their account.
  • Some may share streaming accounts to trim their costs, as a quarter of streamers fork over more than $50 per month. For parents with kids under 18, that percentage rises to 34%. On average, consumers have three different accounts.
  • Streamers are missing out on credit card rewards. Only 37% earn rewards by paying for their subscriptions with their credit cards, even though some issuers offer lucrative streaming benefits.

"Credit card issuers have fallen in love with streaming rewards in the past year, so if you spend a lot of money on streaming, it's worth looking into what your cards offer," said LendingTree's Chief Credit Analyst, Matt Schulz. "Just be sure that you keep your spending in perspective, for example, don't throw away a good grocery rewards card for one that gives more for streaming."

To view the full report, visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/americans-mooching-streaming-accounts/. 

Methodology
LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to field an online survey of 1,546 Americans, conducted Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2021. The survey was administered using a non-probability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

About LendingTree
LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, insurance, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree

MEDIA CONTACT:
Morgan Lanier
morgan@lendingtreenews.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nearly-4-in-10-americans-are-mooching-off-someone-elses-streaming-account-301245965.html

SOURCE LendingTree.com

