20.10.2020 01:46:00

Nearly 1,800 Managed Care Pharmacy Professionals Gather for AMCP Nexus 2020 Virtual

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, AMCP Nexus 2020 Virtual welcomes more than 1,800 managed care pharmacy professionals for five days of essential learning opportunities centered on "making the way for innovation."

Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy. (PRNewsFoto/Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy)

The event starts with a pre-meeting program, "Critical Conversations" on Monday, Oct. 19, followed by programming through Friday, Oct. 23. This year's gathering will be virtual and offers attendees more educational and networking opportunities.

"Today's health care climate is changing and spurring innovation," said AMCP CEO Susan Cantrell, RPh, CAE.  "As managed care pharmacy professionals, we must take the lead and set the pace in developing new solutions to ensure patients get the medications they need at costs they can afford. I'm thrilled that although we cannot be physically together, we are able to provide this platform for managed care professionals to connect and learn about the impact we can – and must – have on the system moving forward." 

AMCP Nexus 2020 Virtual includes sessions that are relevant, innovative, and interactive, and that provide managed care professionals the knowledge and skills they need to enhance their professional competence.

This year's opening keynote speaker is New York Times bestselling author, Johns Hopkins University professor of public health, and leader in COVID-19 research Dr. Marty Makary. AMCP is offering five education tracks:

  • Drugs, Diseases, and the Managed Care Impact
  • Legislative and Regulatory Trends
  • Managed Care Research in Action
  • Focus on Managed Care Pharmacy
  • Making the Way for Innovation

Through AMCP Foundation's health and wellness initiatives, Nexus 2020 Virtual attendees may also participate in the AMCP Foundation 5k for the Future as well as the Sleep-In for Success fundraiser.

About AMCP

AMCP is the professional association leading the way to help patients get the medications they need at a cost they can afford. AMCP's diverse membership of pharmacists, physicians, nurses, biopharmaceutical professionals, and other stakeholders leverage their specialized expertise in clinical evidence and economics to optimize medication benefit design and population health management and help patients access cost-effective and safe medications and other drug therapies. AMCP members improve the lives of nearly 300 million Americans served by private and public health plans, pharmacy benefit management firms, and emerging care models. Visit www.amcp.org.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nearly-1-800-managed-care-pharmacy-professionals-gather-for-amcp-nexus-2020-virtual-301155279.html

SOURCE AMCP

