SMI 10’867 0.3%  SPI 13’673 0.3%  Dow 32’953 0.5%  DAX 14’461 -0.3%  Euro 1.1064 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’830 -0.1%  Gold 1’731 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’082 -5.5%  Dollar 0.9276 0.0%  Öl 68.8 -0.6% 
16.03.2021 04:00:00

Nearly $ 80 Million Growth in Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights on Key Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrogen electrolyzers market is expected to grow by USD 79.90 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hydrogen electrolyzers market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market by Electrolyzer Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
Download Free Sample Report

The hydrogen electrolyzers market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth decreased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Utilities Include:

Global Hydrogen Generation Market - Global hydrogen generation market is segmented by application (chemical industry, refinery industry, metal processing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). 

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Fuel Cell Market - Global fuel cell market is segmented by product (PEMFC, PAFC, SOFC, and others), application (transport, stationary, and portable), and geography (APAC, Americas, and EMEA). 

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Participants:

AREVA H2Gen

AREVA H2Gen operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers hydrogen electrolyzers for various end-user applications.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates its business through segments such as Critical Care, Health Care, Construction Materials, Fibers, Homes, Electronics, Chemicals, and Others. The company offers alkaline water electrolysis system of 10 MW.

Enapter Srl

Enapter Srl operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers AEM electrolyzer.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE!
https://www.technavio.com/report/hydrogen-electrolyzers-market-industry-analysis

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hydrogen electrolyzers market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Alkaline
    • PEM
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

The hydrogen electrolyzers market is driven by the growing adoption of fuel cell-powered vehicles. In addition, other factors such as the advantages of fuel cells are expected to trigger the hydrogen electrolyzers market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the hydrogen electrolyzers market, Request Free Sample @ 
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45472

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nearly--80-million-growth-in-global-hydrogen-electrolyzers-market-2020-2024--includes-insights-on-key-products-offered-by-major-vendors--technavio-301246031.html

SOURCE Technavio

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15.03.21 Vontobel: Setzt Bitcoin seine Rallye fort?
15.03.21 Marktupdate 15.März 21: Die Kurse steigen weiter! | BX Swiss TV
15.03.21 Den Notenbanken gehört die Aufmerksamkeit
15.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
15.03.21 Credit Suisse und Index-Schwergewichte belasten
11.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc
mehr

https://youtu.be/FgtQ6vRN1vY

Nach guten Vorgaben ist die neue Handelswoche mit grünen Vorzeichen gestartet. Was die Gründe dafür sind und welcher Termin diese Woche am wichtigsten sein wird erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV. 

Marktupdate 15.März 21: Die Kurse steigen weiter! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche übernimmt GenMark Diagnostics für 1,8 Milliarden Dollar
Mehre Länder stoppen Impfung: Institut sieht Häufung bestimmter Thrombosen - britische Behörde hält AstraZeneca-Impfstoff für sicher
BioNTech formt globale Allianz für mehr Corona-Impfstoff - BioNTech-Aktie fester
ARYZTA-Aktie zieht kräftig an: ARYZTA schrumpft in der ersten Jahreshälfte 2020/21 massiv - verkauft Nordamerika-Geschäft
In Japan: Tesla macht Model 3 um ein Viertel billiger
Novartis und Molecular Partners werden in ACTIV-Programm aufgenommen - Aktien ziehen an
Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- SMI mit freundlichem Wochenstart -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Märkte in Asien letztendlich uneinheitlich
Kurzfristige Handelsaussetzung: GameStop-Aktie knickt zweistellig ein
Relief-Partner NeuroRx führt Studie zu Aviptadil mit TFF Parmaceuticals durch - Relief-Aktie klettert
Swiss Steel: 87,9% der Bezugsrechte ausgeübt - Internationales Angebot läuft

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit