Neal S. Elattrache, MD, an Orthopaedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Specialist has Joined the Board of Directors at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Board-certified orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, Dr. Elattrache has expertise in the treatment and research of the knee, shoulder, and elbow. He offers treatments for torn meniscus, arthritis, osteoarthritis, rotator cuff syndrome, as well as general orthopaedic pain. He is Co-Chair of Medical Affairs and a member of the Board of Directors at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, California. Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute is a world leader in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of sports-related injuries and illnesses. At the sports division of the Cedars-Sinai Department of Orthopaedics, the institute also provides comprehensive care for a broad range of orthopaedic conditions. Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute physicians have pioneered advanced surgical methods and procedures to enhance treatment, rehabilitation, and recovery. For more than half a century, the institute has become an internationally recognized center for research and education in sports medicine.

Additionally, Dr. Elattrache also serves as Chairman of the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Foundation, Director of the Kerlan-Jobe Sports Medicine Fellowship, as well as Head Team Physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Rams. As a leader in his field, Dr. Elattrache has treated top-notch athletes such as football player Tom Brady, basketball player Kobe Bryant, and baseball player Clayton Kershaw.

In regards to his education, he earned his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1985. He then went on to complete his internship in general surgery and his residency in orthopaedic surgery at the University of Pittsburgh in 1986 and 1990, respectively. This was followed by a fellowship in sports medicine at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in 1991. As an expert in his field, he has written many publications for The Arthroscopy Journal, The Lancet, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, among others.

Thereafter, he became board-certified in orthopaedic surgery and orthopaedic sports medicine by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. To stay up to date in his field, he remains a member of the American Orthopaedic Association, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons, the NFL Physicians Society, and the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He is also President of the Herodicus Society, as well as Vice President of the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine.

Dr. Elattrache has won numerous awards throughout his career, including Super Doctor, Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Surgery (2008 through 2018), Hollywood's Top Doctors, The Hollywood Reporter (2015), and MLB Super Surgeon, Bleacher Report (2014) - to name a few.

