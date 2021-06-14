SMI 11’865 0.2%  SPI 15’242 0.3%  Dow 34’394 -0.3%  DAX 15’674 -0.1%  Euro 1.0906 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’133 0.1%  Gold 1’866 -0.6%  Bitcoin 36’119 2.9%  Dollar 0.8996 0.1%  Öl 73.1 0.7% 

14.06.2021 23:47:00

Nead Werx Rebrands to MerchLogix

ATLANTA, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nead Werx, Inc. today announced the completion of its rebranding to MerchLogix. The logo, company name, and product names were changed to reflect the software firm's exclusive focus on its MerchLogix suite of cloud-based space planning and merchandise operations solutions. Since 1999, the company has designed solutions for leading North American retailers in grocery, fashion, and home improvement, among others. The company's latest solution for planogramming, MerchLogix Planogram, was also publicly launched today.

"Our engineers excel at understanding and solving the difficult business challenges retailers face. Most importantly, they've delivered solutions to address the age-old problem of why a retailer's best laid merchandising plans don't make it to every store floor," said Nick Downey, Founder and CEO of MerchLogix. "MerchLogix solutions provide the answer and improve space planning, store performance, and the consumers' overall shopping experience. Given our exclusive focus on retail, it was time for our company and product names to reflect this commitment and our new logo to represent retail innovation."

MerchLogix offers a data-driven platform including the following newly branded modules:

  • MerchLogix Survey to gather store-level data by anyone with a browser
  • MerchLogix Project to drive collaborative and compliant in-store execution
  • MerchLogix Floorplan for always-accurate macro space planning
  • MerchLogix Planogram to optimize in-store selling space
  • MerchLogix Order to manage fixtures and other non-merchandise assets
  • MerchLogix Data to discover actionable insights

Today, MerchLogix solutions are used by leading retailers and grocers across North America. Unlike legacy software, MerchLogix offers cloud-based solutions that fuel data-based decisions, collaborative relationships, and store compliance. The company sells its space planning and merchandise operations solutions using a scalable pricing model where users are free (no user license fees).

About MerchLogix
MerchLogix offers retail merchandising software solutions designed to make sure merchandising strategies become in-store execution - from space and floor planning to the planogram to shelf placement. Our solutions are trusted by some of the biggest names in retail. They are cloud-based, and we don't charge by the user, which means anyone can be granted access to your merchandising plans anywhere, anytime, at no extra cost. MerchLogix is headquartered in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.merchlogix.com.

MerchLogix is a trademark of MerchLogix, Inc.

﻿

