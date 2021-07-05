SMI 11’968 0.0%  SPI 15’393 0.0%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’662 0.1%  Euro 1.0943 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’087 0.1%  Gold 1’792 0.4%  Bitcoin 31’208 -4.1%  Dollar 0.9222 0.1%  Öl 77.1 1.5% 
05.07.2021 22:30:00

NDASA Awards Patrice Kelly of U.S. DOT Office of Drug and Alcohol Policy and Compliance

WASHINGTON, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association has presented Patrice Kelly, JD, of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Office of Drug and Alcohol Policy and Compliance the National Industry Leadership Award in order to acknowledge and honor her incredible body of work in support of public safety.

As the longest-serving Director of the Office of Drug and Alcohol Policy and Compliance in the Office of the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation, Patrice Kelly has had a significant impact on Federal drug and alcohol testing policies generally, and at the Department of Transportation, specifically. She has served in various roles in ODAPC since 2007.

As Acting Director of ODAPC, and then as Director, Patrice was the pioneer in creating a connected and cohesive working relationship between industry, industry associations, rulemaking and policy in government.

She has helped to forge lines of communication to create a system of reliable and accurate feedback to close the gap between policymaking in Washington and the reality of those on the ground. Her decisions have always been based on data and feedback instead of mere expert opinion or conjecture.

She is always most interested in what the reality is and not what people want the reality to be. She is a visionary in scouring for weaknesses in processes and responsively adapting policy and approach in guidance to achieve the best outcome. 

She has used her analytical mind along with her legal training and her commitment to public safety to provide unprecedented industry outreach from which we in the industry benefit today. Transportation safety and mentoring others are two of Patrice's greatest passions.

In gratitude for all that Patrice Kelly has done to further and support those working on the ground in drug and alcohol testing, the employers who provide transportation safety services and public safety on transportation by-ways, NDASA proudly presented Ms. Kelly with the NDASA Industry Leadership Award at the NDASA 2021 Annual Conference and Trade Show in St. Louis, MO.

NDASA Chairman Jim Greer states, "We could not think of a more deserving recipient and role model for industry collaboration. It was an honor to present this award to Patrice, who has been a friend and mentor to many in the transportation industry."

About NDASA: The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association is a national nonprofit trade association, representing laboratories, drug testing providers, medical review officers, employers, substance abuse professionals and device manufacturers who support drug-free environments.

Contact

Jo McGuire, NDASA Executive Director

jomcguire@ndasa.com or 888-316-3272

www.NDASA.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ndasa-awards-patrice-kelly-of-us-dot-office-of-drug-and-alcohol-policy-and-compliance-301325603.html

SOURCE The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association

