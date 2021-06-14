SMI 11’865 0.2%  SPI 15’242 0.3%  Dow 34’235 -0.7%  DAX 15’674 -0.1%  Euro 1.0903 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’133 0.1%  Gold 1’865 -0.7%  Bitcoin 36’132 2.9%  Dollar 0.8994 0.1%  Öl 72.9 0.4% 

14.06.2021 19:05:00

NCTC Salutes Members in the Cable TV Pioneers Class of 2021

LENEXA, Kan., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 700 broadband and cable operators serving all 50 states, congratulates five of its members and one former board member who are among the twenty-four outstanding individuals selected for the Cable TV Pioneers' 55th annual induction. The NCTC members recognized in the Cable TV Pioneers Class of 2021 are:

(PRNewsfoto/NCTC)

John Higginbotham, ACA Connects

Mark Adams, Cox Communications

Patricia Baughman, Cable One (Sparklight)

Jack Caparrell, Service Electric

Jim Holanda, Astound Broadband

Patricia (Patsy) Smullin, California Oregon Broadcasting Inc.

"All of us at NCTC send our congratulations to Mark, Patricia, Jack, Jim, and Patsy. They each exemplify the commitment to customers, community, and company that we see throughout our roster of member operators." said Lou Borrelli, CEO of NCTC.

The Pioneers intends to hold its 2021 Annual Induction in conjunction with this year's SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®

About the National Cable Television Cooperative
The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies that own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 700 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.

Contact:
Pam Gillies
NCTC
Pgillies@nctconline.org
(720) 594-8085

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nctc-salutes-members-in-the-cable-tv-pioneers-class-of-2021-301311751.html

SOURCE National Cable Television Cooperative

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

10:37 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
09:48 Schweizer Börse in Top-Form
08:32 SMI fliegt immer höher
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
11.06.21 Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
09.06.21 Marktüberblick: Merck-Aktie gesucht
mehr

Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

 

Wie steht es um Gold – ist es immer noch der sichere Hafen bei einer Anlagestrategie? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG; und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV. Mit seiner über 38-jähriger Erfahrung im Rohstoffbereich analysiert er die Preisentwicklung beim Gold und erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, warum bei Silber eine Verdopplung des Preises in den nächsten 2-3 Jahren durchaus realistisch ist.

Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cathie Wood: ESG-Bewegung und Tesla-Chef tragen Schuld am Krypto-Crash
Clariant-Aktien nach Verkauf des Pigmentgeschäfts nur kurzzeitig im Plus
Unterschätzung der Inflationsrisiken: Deutsche Bank warnt vor globaler "Zeitbombe"
Atomstreit mit dem Iran: Experten uneinig über Auswirkungen einer Einigung auf den Ölpreis
Implenia erhält Auftrag für Bahnstrecke in Norditalien - Aktien sehr stark
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Studie untersucht Buffetts Erfolgsrezept - und leitet erfolgreichen Fonds ab
Molecular Partners-Aktie knickt ein: COVID-19-Kandidat erhält von FDA Fast-Track-Status
Rohstoffexperte: Bitcoin und Co. keine Alternative zu Gold, sondern zu Kupfer
Renault und Plug Power gründen Wasserstoff-Joint-Venture

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit