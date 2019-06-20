Press Release

NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-April 2019 totaled 47.6 million tons

June 20, 2019

NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby reports that NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-April 2019 grew by 0.3% year over year and reached 47,636 thousand tons.

Key drivers

Growth in crude oil transshipment (+5.8%) amid the general increase in the export of this raw material from Russia.

Increase in diesel fuel shipments with higher total cargo turnover of oil products (+6.1%).

Growth in transshipment of chemical cargoes (+109.4%) due to increased shipments of non-hazardous mineral fertilizers in the first quarter of 2019.

Growth in transhipment of Iron Ore raw materials (+33.5%) in comparison with a low number of shipments in the first months of the previous year.

Decrease in grain turnover (-43.2%) versus the past year's record harvest.

Liquid cargoes

In January-April 2019, liquid cargo transshipments at NCSP Group's terminals grew by 5.6% or 1,907,000 tons compared to the same period last year, and totaled 35,865,000 tons.

The volume of crude oil transshipment in January-April 2019 rose by 5.8% over the same period of 2018 and amounted to 22,722,000 tons. The turnover of oil products grew by 6.1% or 741,000 tons and reached 12,796,000 tons.

The transshipment of liquid fertilizers (UAN) and vegetable oils decreased as compared to January-April 2018 by 6.7% and 37%, respectively.

At its vegetable oil transhipment terminal (launched in November 2018), IPP LLC shipped 89,300 tons of vegetables oils for the reporting period of 2019.

Bulk cargoes

In January-April 2019, bulk cargo transhipments at NCSP Group's terminals dropped by 27.5% or 1,673,000 tons compared to the same period last year, and totaled 4,401,000 tons.

This reduction was caused by low volumes of grain transshipments as compared to January-April 2019 due to poorer harvest against the record figures of 2017/2018. For the reporting period of 2019, the grain turnover through NCSP Group amounted to 2,610,000 tons (a 43.2% reduction as compared to January-April 2018).

The cargo turnover of iron ore raw materials grew by 33.5% or 243,000 tons and totaled 969,000 tons.

Coal transshipments decreased by 19% year over year to 435,000 tons due to a significant drop in quotations on foreign markets in 2019.

The turnover of chemical products grew by 109.4% or 116,000 tons and amounted to 221,000 tons.

Raw sugar transshipments were up by 51.3% or 57,000 tons and reached 167,000 tons.

General cargoes

In January-April 2019, general cargo transhipments at NCSP Group's terminals remained at the previous year's level totalling 5,005,000 tons.

Ferrous metals and cast iron transshipments grew by 3.4% or 151,000 tons to 4,571,000 tons.

Timber cargo transshipments increased by 12.7% or 13,000 tons and reached 118,000 tons.

Non-ferrous metals and perishable freight transhipments dropped to 292,000 tons and 25,000 tons, respectively.

Container turnover

In January-April 2019, the turnover of containers through NCSP Group's berths amounted to 2,205,000 tons or 228,000 TEU, which is 5.7% in tons or 5.3% in TEU more y-o-y.

Other cargoes

In January-April 2019, transshipments of other cargoes at NCSP Group's terminals totaled 160,000 tons, which is a 56.7% decrease as compared to the same period of the previous year.

NCSP Group's cargo turnover for January-April 2019/2018 (thousand tons)

January-April Change 2019 2018 Thousand t % Turnover, total 47,636 47,487 149 0.3% Liquid cargo, total 35,865 33,959 1,907 5.6% Crude oil 22,722 21,479 1,243 5.8% Oil products 12,796 12,055 741 6.1% UAN 246 263 -18 -6.7% Oils 102 161 -60 -37.0% Bulk cargo, total 4,401 6,075 -1,673 -27.5% Grain 2,610 4,597 -1,987 -43.2% Chemical cargo 221 106 116 109.4% Sugar 167 110 57 51.3% Iron ore raw materials 969 726 243 33.5% Coal 435 537 -102 -19.0% General cargo, total 5,005 5,000 6 0.1% Ferrous metals and cast iron 4,571 4,420 151 3.4% Timber 118 105 13 12.7% Timber (thousand cubic meters) 214 190 24 12.7% Non-ferrous metals 292 370 -79 -21.2% Perishable cargo 25 105 -79 -75.9% Containers 2,205 2,086 119 5.7% Containers 2,205 2,086 119 5.7% Containers (thousand TEU) 228 217 12 5.3% Other 160 368 -209 -56.7%

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. PJSC Transneft is the controlling shareholder (62%) of PJSC NSCP.

NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2018 totaled 140.2 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC NSCP, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC and LLC SFP.

For more information, please contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com