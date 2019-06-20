|
20.06.2019 09:31:16
NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-April 2019 totaled 47.6 million tons
|
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Press Release
NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-April 2019 totaled 47.6 million tons
June 20, 2019
NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby reports that NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-April 2019 grew by 0.3% year over year and reached 47,636 thousand tons.
Key drivers
Liquid cargoes
In January-April 2019, liquid cargo transshipments at NCSP Group's terminals grew by 5.6% or 1,907,000 tons compared to the same period last year, and totaled 35,865,000 tons.
The volume of crude oil transshipment in January-April 2019 rose by 5.8% over the same period of 2018 and amounted to 22,722,000 tons. The turnover of oil products grew by 6.1% or 741,000 tons and reached 12,796,000 tons.
The transshipment of liquid fertilizers (UAN) and vegetable oils decreased as compared to January-April 2018 by 6.7% and 37%, respectively.
At its vegetable oil transhipment terminal (launched in November 2018), IPP LLC shipped 89,300 tons of vegetables oils for the reporting period of 2019.
Bulk cargoes
In January-April 2019, bulk cargo transhipments at NCSP Group's terminals dropped by 27.5% or 1,673,000 tons compared to the same period last year, and totaled 4,401,000 tons.
This reduction was caused by low volumes of grain transshipments as compared to January-April 2019 due to poorer harvest against the record figures of 2017/2018. For the reporting period of 2019, the grain turnover through NCSP Group amounted to 2,610,000 tons (a 43.2% reduction as compared to January-April 2018).
The cargo turnover of iron ore raw materials grew by 33.5% or 243,000 tons and totaled 969,000 tons.
Coal transshipments decreased by 19% year over year to 435,000 tons due to a significant drop in quotations on foreign markets in 2019.
The turnover of chemical products grew by 109.4% or 116,000 tons and amounted to 221,000 tons.
Raw sugar transshipments were up by 51.3% or 57,000 tons and reached 167,000 tons.
General cargoes
In January-April 2019, general cargo transhipments at NCSP Group's terminals remained at the previous year's level totalling 5,005,000 tons.
Ferrous metals and cast iron transshipments grew by 3.4% or 151,000 tons to 4,571,000 tons.
Timber cargo transshipments increased by 12.7% or 13,000 tons and reached 118,000 tons.
Non-ferrous metals and perishable freight transhipments dropped to 292,000 tons and 25,000 tons, respectively.
Container turnover
In January-April 2019, the turnover of containers through NCSP Group's berths amounted to 2,205,000 tons or 228,000 TEU, which is 5.7% in tons or 5.3% in TEU more y-o-y.
Other cargoes
In January-April 2019, transshipments of other cargoes at NCSP Group's terminals totaled 160,000 tons, which is a 56.7% decrease as compared to the same period of the previous year.
NCSP Group's cargo turnover for January-April 2019/2018 (thousand tons)
NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. PJSC Transneft is the controlling shareholder (62%) of PJSC NSCP.
NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2018 totaled 140.2 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC NSCP, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC and LLC SFP.
For more information, please contact:
For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com
|ISIN:
|US67011U2087
|Category Code:
|UPD
|TIDM:
|NCSP
|LEI Code:
|LEIA0010014976
|Sequence No.:
|10782
|EQS News ID:
|827967
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|