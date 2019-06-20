<
20.06.2019 09:31:16

NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-April 2019 totaled 47.6 million tons

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-April 2019 totaled 47.6 million tons

20-Jun-2019 / 10:31 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Press Release

 

NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-April 2019 totaled 47.6 million tons

 

June 20, 2019

 

NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby reports that NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-April 2019 grew by 0.3% year over year and reached 47,636 thousand tons.

Key drivers

  •   Growth in crude oil transshipment (+5.8%) amid the general increase in the export of this raw material from Russia.
  •   Increase in diesel fuel shipments with higher total cargo turnover of oil products (+6.1%).
  •   Growth in transshipment of chemical cargoes (+109.4%) due to increased shipments of non-hazardous mineral fertilizers in the first quarter of 2019.
  •   Growth in transhipment of Iron Ore raw materials (+33.5%) in comparison with a low number of shipments in the first months of the previous year.
  •   Decrease in grain turnover (-43.2%) versus the past year's record harvest.

Liquid cargoes

In January-April 2019, liquid cargo transshipments at NCSP Group's terminals grew by 5.6% or 1,907,000 tons compared to the same period last year, and totaled 35,865,000 tons.

 

The volume of crude oil transshipment in January-April 2019 rose by 5.8% over the same period of 2018 and amounted to 22,722,000 tons. The turnover of oil products grew by 6.1% or 741,000 tons and reached 12,796,000 tons.

The transshipment of liquid fertilizers (UAN) and vegetable oils decreased as compared to January-April 2018 by 6.7% and 37%, respectively.

At its vegetable oil transhipment terminal (launched in November 2018), IPP LLC shipped 89,300 tons of vegetables oils for the reporting period of 2019.

Bulk cargoes

In January-April 2019, bulk cargo transhipments at NCSP Group's terminals dropped by 27.5% or 1,673,000 tons compared to the same period last year, and totaled 4,401,000 tons.

This reduction was caused by low volumes of grain transshipments as compared to January-April 2019 due to poorer harvest against the record figures of 2017/2018. For the reporting period of 2019, the grain turnover through NCSP Group amounted to 2,610,000 tons (a 43.2% reduction as compared to January-April 2018).

The cargo turnover of iron ore raw materials grew by 33.5% or 243,000 tons and totaled 969,000 tons.

Coal transshipments decreased by 19% year over year to 435,000 tons due to a significant drop in quotations on foreign markets in 2019.

The turnover of chemical products grew by 109.4% or 116,000 tons and amounted to 221,000 tons.

Raw sugar transshipments were up by 51.3% or 57,000 tons and reached 167,000 tons.

General cargoes

In January-April 2019, general cargo transhipments at NCSP Group's terminals remained at the previous year's level totalling 5,005,000 tons.

Ferrous metals and cast iron transshipments grew by 3.4% or 151,000 tons to 4,571,000 tons.

Timber cargo transshipments increased by 12.7% or 13,000 tons and reached 118,000 tons.

Non-ferrous metals and perishable freight transhipments dropped to 292,000 tons and 25,000 tons, respectively.

Container turnover

In January-April 2019, the turnover of containers through NCSP Group's berths amounted to 2,205,000 tons or 228,000 TEU, which is 5.7% in tons or 5.3% in TEU more y-o-y.

Other cargoes

In January-April 2019, transshipments of other cargoes at NCSP Group's terminals totaled 160,000 tons, which is a 56.7% decrease as compared to the same period of the previous year.

NCSP Group's cargo turnover for January-April 2019/2018 (thousand tons)

 

January-April

Change

2019

2018

Thousand t

%

Turnover, total

47,636

47,487

149

0.3%

Liquid cargo, total

35,865

33,959

1,907

5.6%

Crude oil

22,722

21,479

1,243

5.8%

Oil products

12,796

12,055

741

6.1%

UAN

246

263

-18

-6.7%

Oils

102

161

-60

-37.0%

Bulk cargo, total

4,401

6,075

-1,673

-27.5%

Grain

2,610

4,597

-1,987

-43.2%

Chemical cargo

221

106

116

109.4%

Sugar

167

110

57

51.3%

Iron ore raw materials

969

726

243

33.5%

Coal

435

537

-102

-19.0%

General cargo, total

5,005

5,000

6

0.1%

Ferrous metals and cast iron

4,571

4,420

151

3.4%

Timber

118

105

13

12.7%

Timber (thousand cubic meters)

214

190

24

12.7%

Non-ferrous metals

292

370

-79

-21.2%

Perishable cargo

25

105

-79

-75.9%

Containers

2,205

2,086

119

5.7%

Containers

2,205

2,086

119

5.7%

Containers (thousand TEU)

228

217

12

5.3%

Other

160

368

-209

-56.7%

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. PJSC Transneft is the controlling shareholder (62%) of PJSC NSCP.

NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2018 totaled 140.2 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC NSCP, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC and LLC SFP.

 

For more information, please contact:

For press:  MSidorov@ncsp.com

 
ISIN: US67011U2087
Category Code: UPD
TIDM: NCSP
LEI Code: LEIA0010014976
Sequence No.: 10782
EQS News ID: 827967

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

