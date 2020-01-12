<
12.01.2020 15:00:00

NCR Named Leading Global POS Software Provider by Independent Third Party

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is the largest point-of-sale (POS) software vendor in the world, according to the RBR Global POS Software 2019 study.

POS software is a key element of NCR’s next generation retail store architecture that supports a retailers’ entire enterprise. NCR addresses the retail POS software market with two strategic products: NCR R10 Enterprise software, which is used by some of the largest retail brands in the world and NCR Emerald, which recently launched in the United States and targets national and regional retailers. NCR Emerald is a complete, cloud-enabled solution for grocery retailers offering software, payments and services on a subscription with out of the box integration with self-checkout and loyalty management.

"As the retail sector evolves, so too does NCR’s technology. We are committed to helping our customers be successful in today’s digital-first environment,” said David Wilkinson, senior vice president and general manager of Global Retail at NCR Corporation. "Our market-leading solutions reduce complexity and costs for retailers, making it easier to run their operations so they can focus on growth.”

For more information, visit ncr.com/retail or see NCR’s solutions in action on booth #4619 at Retail’s Big Show, NRF 2020 Vision, January 12-14 in New York.

About RBR

RBR is a strategic research and consulting firm with three decades of experience in banking and retail automation, cards and payments. It assists its clients by providing independent advice and intelligence through published reports, consulting, newsletters and events. Global POS Software 2019 is the fourth edition of the only in-depth international study of this dynamic market, built on a rigorous analysis of more than 1,800 projects, by more than 90 vendors and comprising 7.7 million POS installations.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

