NCompassTrac and GSM collaborate to deliver innovation for Automotive and PowerSports Markets

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Automotive and Powersports dealerships strive for ways to improve the quality and accuracy of targeted marketing campaigns, visualizing the trend and disposition of client velocity is critical. This joint offering marries the GSM marketing domain expertise with the NCompassTrac Dashboard® and Marketplace® industry leading technologies to quickly increase dealership revenue traction and customer acquisition.

"We are very excited to bring to market this joint offering and are confident the delivery timing is spot on; the technology is laser focused and the marketing team is second to none. It's a perfect storm of form and function," said Phil Valachi, Vice-President, Services & Customer Success, GSM.

The NCompassTrac Dashboard® and MarketPlace® products have been designed using modern web and cloud technologies to ensure ease of use, fast deployment, and speed.

"We have an incredible track record using our onboarding process that has been built for scale," said Terisha Franco, Chief Relationship Officer, NCompassTrac. Franco added, "with the dynamic nature of the shifts in automotive dealership customers and data demographics, reaction time is the key metric for proactive versus reactive results that increase profitability and retention".

With over 40 CRM and 50 DMS compatible systems, the NCompassTrac Dashboard is also integrated with VERB, 700Credit, MyDealerRewards, Who's Up?, and many other marketplace point solutions. The NCompassTrac Dashboard® and Marketplace is immediately available for dealership use.

About GSM

GSM is a full-service marketing company specializing in omnichannel solutions for our automotive partners. We have a passion for our client's success. From customer acquisition and retention programs, to lead-generating marketing campaigns, we do whatever it takes to offer the best solutions, the most impactful results, and legendary customer service. GSM is part of The Friedkin Group, which encompasses a consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, golf and adventure companies led by Chairman and CEO, Dan Friedkin. For more information, please visit: gsmarketing.com.

About NCompassTrac LLC

NCompassTrac is an award-winning software company located in Laguna Hills, California that is focused on the Automotive and Powersports industry. The Company is transforming dealerships through its experience, innovation, and easy-to-use products. NCompassTrac's DMS compatible Dashboard and many Marketplace offerings help identify and market to the customer segments that drive profit. For more information, please visit: ncompasstrac.com. Follow us on social media on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

