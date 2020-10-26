NCLGS to Promote Best Practices in Gaming Law under Senator Pickard

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada State Sen. Keith Pickard, President of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States, is leading an effort to expand the national organization's reputation as the primary source of best practices in gaming law and regulation.

"The legal gaming industry has been roiled in recent months by everything from a pandemic to the emergence of new technologies to the constant dilemma of deep state budget deficits. Amidst all that uncertainty, our fellow lawmakers can be assured of one constant: NCLGS will be there to provide guidance, research and support to identify and promote universal best practices," said Pickard, who represents part of the Las Vegas Valley, including the city of Henderson, in the Nevada State Senate.

The issues that NCLGS will address in upcoming webinars, conferences and other forums will include:

Identifying effective regulation of sports betting, igaming and other emerging verticals

Ensuring that lotteries and land-based casinos find ways to cooperate and find convergence in the digital era

Capturing the full economic potential of both commercial and Indian gaming

Growing non-gaming revenue streams to increase employment, promote tourism and advance other policy goals in states

"I will continue to work with my colleagues and staff to build on the growth we enjoyed under the leadership of Ohio State Sen. Bill Coley," Pickard said. Pickard was second-in-command to Coley, who deftly led NCLGS for two years and will remain an NCLGS officer until his term ends in December.

Pickard is a lawyer, a former schoolteacher and a construction executive who entered politics in 2014. He participated in various roles in Nevada's last three biennial legislative sessions, which dealt with the ever-changing gaming regulatory and statutory framework in the original gaming state.

Pickard will moderate an NCLGS webinar at 1 p.m. EST on October 28. The topic is:

Expanding Gaming Landscape: New Entrants, New Challenges

The growth of non-gaming revenue and the expansion of new forms of digital gaming, esports and sports betting create new opportunities and challenges. New entrants – from restaurant chains to sports teams and beyond – are seeking their spot in the legal gaming firmament. This expansion raises new questions, including:

What will this mean for their existing business models?

Will the line between gaming and non-gaming continue to blur?

What regulatory and licensing issues will they confront?

How will the commercial and Indian gaming industries respond, and what are their opportunities and challenges?

To register, click here.

About NCLGS

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets regularly to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

About Spectrum Gaming Group

Spectrum Gaming Group serves as Executive Director of NCLGS. Spectrum has consulted for gaming operators, regulators, and legislatures in 40 US states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents. Spectrum's clients include 22 US state and territory governments, six national governments, 22 Native American entities, numerous gaming companies (national and international) of all sizes, suppliers, lotteries, financial institutions, developers, and other gaming-related entities.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nclgs-to-promote-best-practices-in-gaming-law-under-senator-pickard-301159730.html

SOURCE National Council of Legislators from Gaming States