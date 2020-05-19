NCH Corporation Donates to Countries Affected by Covid-19 Through its Community Service Program, NCH Cares.

Donation from the Levy Family and NCH Corp. amounting US$60,000 was given to 4 Countries in Asia deeply affected by Covid-19: China , India , Malaysia and the Philippines .

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NCH ASIA PACIFIC today announced the ongoing efforts of its NCH Cares community service against Covid-19 in key countries namely, China, thePhilippines, India and Malaysia.

NCH Corporation headed by the Levy family, has donated US$60,000 to the countries managed by its subsidiaries, for use in providing product and PPE's to key institutions and its frontliners devoted to fighting Covid-19. All countries have already been on more than a month-long lockdown to minimize the spread of disease. The highlight of the ongoing drive is to provide the best of NCH. Donations are mainly comprised of food and hospital-grade disinfectant EVERBRITE PLUS. NCH also supplied cleaning chemical products, CHEMENE and SANICHLOR, and a quick and effective hand cleaner, SWOOP, along with hand sanitizers and also much needed personal protective equipment (PPE).

NCH Philippines has donated a total of 40,000 Liters to 18 hospitals with Covid-19 wards and 5 Local Government Units for use in community disinfection. NCH Malaysia is fully supporting their frontliners by donating to the Malaysian Ministry of Health to distribute product at key hospitals and police stations. NCH India is focusing on government, private and primary hospitals specialized in COVID-19 and finally, NCH China supporting the educational institutions with thermo-detectors and masks.

According to Walter Levy, Co-President/CEO at NCH Corp, "We are a 100-year-old company, we have been through a lot of crises over the years at NCH. If there's anything that I know is true, we will come out of this stronger with our communities, together." With that, NCH Asia Pacific countries will continue supporting and building strength through NCH Cares community service.

About NCH Corporation and NCH Cares

Established in 1919 in Dallas, TX., NCH Corporation is a company that manufactures cleaning, sanitation and maintenance products for commercial, institutional and industrial use. On its 100th anniversary, NCH launched NCH Cares, the biggest world-wide corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects of NCH Corporation. NCH Cares is promoted in all subsidiaries in 50 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nchasia.com.

