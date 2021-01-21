SMI 10’922 -0.2%  SPI 13’557 -0.1%  Dow 31’230 0.1%  DAX 13’907 -0.1%  Euro 1.0767 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’618 -0.2%  Gold 1’869 -0.1%  Bitcoin 28’640 -9.5%  Dollar 0.8857 -0.4%  Öl 56.1 0.8% 
21.01.2021 20:13:00

NCCI Virtual Annual Issues Symposium 2021--Registration Now Open

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) announced today that it has opened registration for its Annual Issues Symposium (AIS) 2021—Stronger Together, to be held May 11–12, 2021. Offered virtually to the workers compensation industry and beyond, the event will be open to everyone and offered at no charge. Registration details can be found at ncci.com/AIS .

"There continues to be uncertainty around the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on the American workforce and the workers compensation system," said Bill Donnell, president and CEO of NCCI. "We are excited to provide an opportunity to bring stakeholders across the workers compensation industry together with AIS 2021."

At this one-of-a-kind virtual forum, attendees can expect actionable intelligence, unmatched analysis, and expert-led perspectives to inform their critical decision-making. AIS 2021 will help the workers compensation industry, including insurers, regulators, policymakers, and other stakeholders adapt to the changing environment.

This year's program will offer expanded opportunities to engage with experts and network with colleagues. To learn more about these experiences and to access the robust AIS 2021 agenda, check out ncci.com/AIS.

About NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

Contact

Cristine Pike
Manager, Communications
561-893-3631

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncci-virtual-annual-issues-symposium-2021registration-now-open-301212805.html

SOURCE NCCI

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 1’082.50
1.64 %
Givaudan 3’598.00
1.47 %
Sika 249.80
1.26 %
Geberit 557.60
0.76 %
ABB 26.53
0.61 %
Swiss Re 82.66
-0.63 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.50
-0.66 %
Swisscom 470.10
-0.80 %
Alcon 64.54
-1.01 %
Roche Hldg G 316.75
-1.02 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:33
Vontobel: Smart Farming - die «dritte grüne Revolution»
13:30
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
13:29
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
09:16
SMI kratzt an der 11.000er-Marke
07:51
Weekly-Hits: Nachhaltige Anlage – Strategie mir Rückenwind / Schweizer Tech-Aktien – Zeit der Fakten
20.01.21
Grain, Oilseed Risk Factors
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan mit spektakulärem Langfrist-Kursziel für Bitcoin
Relief Therapeutics übernimmt deutsche AdVita - Relief-Aktie schiesst hoch
Richemont-Aktie stark: Richemont mit leichtem Wachstum im Weihnachtsquartal
Goldman Sachs warnt vor Atempause an den US-Börsen
Unwahrscheinliche Prognosen: Diese grauen Schwäne könnten 2021 den Markt erschüttern
Bitcoin bricht trotz Blackrock-Interesse um zehn Prozent ein
Alibaba-Aktie schliesst nach Lebenszeichen von Jack Ma weit im Plus
Biden als US-Präsident vereidigt: US-Börsen beenden Handel nach neuen Rekorden sehr fest -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Zur Rose-Aktie mit neuem Allzeithoch: Zur Rose wächst 2020 oberhalb der eigenen Zielsetzung
US-Börsen etwas höher -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen etwas höher -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
An der Wall Street setzte sich die Rekordjagd mit gedrosseltem Tempo fort. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung. Der DAX gab am Donnerstag Aufschläge ab. Die asiatischen Indizes notierten am Donnerstag mehrheitlich im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit