NCCI Announces Annual Issues Symposium 2020 Will Go Virtual, Workers Comp Conference Now Open to All Online

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is reconfiguring its Annual Issues Symposium 2020 as a virtual event due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. NCCI will hold AIS Virtual online on May 12, 2020, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. It will be free and open to everyone in the workers compensation and commercial insurance industry and beyond. Registration details and the full AIS Virtual agenda are on ncci.com.

"Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers, and all event attendees," said Bill Donnell, president and CEO of NCCI. "We fully support the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts. Creating AIS Virtual will support the knowledge sharing that is core to NCCI's mission."

NCCI's AIS is the premier event for sharing actionable intelligence within the workers compensation industry. Planned as an on-site event May 11–13 in Orlando, FL, NCCI anticipated AIS 2020 would attract more than 900 senior industry thought leaders from across the nation.

NCCI's new AIS Virtual will include presentations from Donnell, NCCI's new Chief Actuary Donna Glenn, and Robert Hartwig, PhD, of the University of South Carolina. They will provide deep insight into the financial performance and state of the workers compensation industry. Following the main program, attendees will be able to participate in an interactive Meet The Experts session, as well as access additional insights on ncci.com.

Participants who have immediate questions may contact NCCI's Customer Service Center at customer_service@ncci.com.

About NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

Media Contact:

Cristine Pike

561-893-3631

cristine_pike@ncci.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncci-announces-annual-issues-symposium-2020-will-go-virtual-workers-comp-conference-now-open-to-all-online-301029060.html

SOURCE National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI)