19.11.2020 19:04:00

NCCER Releasing Updated Construction Curricula in 2021

ALACHUA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revised versions of NCCER's Core: Introduction to Basic Construction Skills, Concrete Construction Levels 1 - 2, Electronic Systems Technician Levels 3 - 4 and Roofing Levels 1 - 2 will be released in 2021. Written in conjunction with national subject matter expert committees, these curricula offer the standardized training and portable credentials trusted by the industry.  

NCCER (PRNewsfoto/NCCER)

NCCER's updated Core: Introduction to Basic Construction Skills adds a new module highlighting the successful career pathways in construction. The revised edition features new and more rigorous performance tests, as well as a number of enhancements to the NCCERConnect online version of the curriculum.

The much-anticipated revision of Concrete Construction gives trainees the full scope of tasks on a concrete job site and offers the latest in developments in finishing, concrete repair and properties of concrete. In addition, the expanded program provides four interim credentials.

Electronic Systems Technician features updated modules for levels 3 and 4 as well as a new module on the Internet of Things (IoT). Key revisions include updated NEC code and cable references, along with new information on Power over Ethernet (PoE), cloud-based systems, residential and commercial wireless technologies, and drones in construction.

The NCCER Roofing curriculum, consisting of two levels, is being revised and expanded. In addition, NCCER has partnered with the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) to create a career path from education to certification.

NCCER develops and distributes its curricula in partnership with the world's learning company, Pearson, and ensures that it complies with the Department of Labor's Office of Apprenticeship requirements for time-based training. Individuals who successfully complete these training programs through an NCCER Accredited Training Sponsor will earn industry-recognized credentials through the NCCER Registry System. To learn more about NCCER, visit www.nccer.org.

About NCCER NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications for skilled craft professionals. NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes accreditation, training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

Contact:   

Christina Catron


888.622.3720 x 6909


marketing@nccer.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nccer-releasing-updated-construction-curricula-in-2021-301177486.html

SOURCE NCCER

pagehit