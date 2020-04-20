20.04.2020 17:51:00

NC RV Dealer Country Roads RV Center is Offering Extra Savings to Essential Workers on the Front Line

LEXINGTON, N.C., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Country Roads RV Center, a North Carolina RV dealer, are pleased to announce that they are now offering extra savings to essential front line workers.

To learn more about how Country Roads RV Center is doing their part to support first responders and essential personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic, please check out https://www.crrvc.com/country-roads-rv-center-offers-essential-front-line-workers-extra-savings/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders understand that many people who work on the front lines are using their campers and motorhomes as a safe place to temporarily live apart from their families.

To help say "thank you" for their service and sacrifices, the founders are proud to offer Priority Service and special discounts in their Service and Parts Department to the following front line workers:

  • Health care professionals and support staff
  • First responders such as police, firefighters and EMTs
  • Trucking industry and support staff
  • Grocery and food industry personnel

The Sales Department is also offering special promotions to these same four groups of front line workers, the spokesperson noted. The promotional rates are on a number of RVs. "At Country Roads RV Center, we're grateful to our friends and customers for your ongoing business and support. We know the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't been easy on anyone, especially our first responders and essential personnel—so we want to give something back," the spokesperson noted, adding that in order to properly observe social distancing protocols as specified by the CDC and the state of North Carolina, Service and Parts is offering curbside service.

About Country Roads RV Center:

As one of the largest dealers in the state, Country Roads RV Center carries many different lines of 5th Wheels, Travel-Trailers and Toy Haulers, as well as a full service and parts department. Family owned and operated, they strive to give their customers the most enjoyable experience possible. For more information, please visit https://www.crrvc.com.

Country Roads RV Center
2609 Enterprise Road
Lexington, NC  27295
(336) 775-2100

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nc-rv-dealer-country-roads-rv-center-is-offering-extra-savings-to-essential-workers-on-the-front-line-301043605.html

SOURCE Country Roads RV Center, Inc.

