|
08.04.2021 20:59:00
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
About the Award: Presented by North Carolina Humanities, the John Tyler Caldwell Award for the Humanities honors distinguished individuals who have strengthened the educational, cultural, and civic life of North Carolinians through their life's work. Nominees should be persons profoundly committed to the humanities who can raise the fundamental questions of meaning in accessible and imaginative ways. Examples include those who:
- Demonstrate significant scholarly achievement that leads to greater public understanding and appreciation for the humanities.
- Work closely with community organizations to facilitate conversations about matters of concern to all citizens.
- Instill a passion for learning through their teaching of the humanities.
- Use the perspective of the humanities in shaping public policy.
Who is Presenting the Award: North Carolina Humanities is a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Through public humanities programs and grantmaking, NC Humanities serves to connect North Carolinians with cultural experiences that spur dialogue, deepen human connections, and inspire community.
Submitting a Nomination: To read more about the award and submit a nomination, please visit: https://nchumanities.org/programs/our-awards/john-tyler-caldwell-award-for-the-humanities
Submission Deadline: Submit your nomination by April 18, 2021.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nc-humanities-accepting-award-nominations-through-april-18-301265410.html
SOURCE North Carolina Humanities
Inside
Inside Fonds
Kann man bereits nach den ersten Monaten eine Handschrift von Biden erkennen? Heute zu Gast ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Er wirft einen Blick über den Pazifik und auf was sich in den ersten Wochen und Monaten in den USA unter der neuen Regierung von Joe Biden tut. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, erklärt Alexander Berger, warum Bidens Programm «Buy American» gar nicht so weit entfernt von «America First» ist.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones stabil -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich uneinig
Am Donnerstag präsentierte sich der heimische Markt freundlich, während sich Anleger in Deutschland zurückhielten. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. In Fernost tendierten die Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}