CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

About the Award: Presented by North Carolina Humanities, the John Tyler Caldwell Award for the Humanities honors distinguished individuals who have strengthened the educational, cultural, and civic life of North Carolinians through their life's work. Nominees should be persons profoundly committed to the humanities who can raise the fundamental questions of meaning in accessible and imaginative ways. Examples include those who:

Demonstrate significant scholarly achievement that leads to greater public understanding and appreciation for the humanities.

Work closely with community organizations to facilitate conversations about matters of concern to all citizens.

Instill a passion for learning through their teaching of the humanities.

Use the perspective of the humanities in shaping public policy.

Who is Presenting the Award: North Carolina Humanities is a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Through public humanities programs and grantmaking, NC Humanities serves to connect North Carolinians with cultural experiences that spur dialogue, deepen human connections, and inspire community.

Submitting a Nomination: To read more about the award and submit a nomination, please visit: https://nchumanities.org/programs/our-awards/john-tyler-caldwell-award-for-the-humanities

Submission Deadline: Submit your nomination by April 18, 2021.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nc-humanities-accepting-award-nominations-through-april-18-301265410.html

SOURCE North Carolina Humanities