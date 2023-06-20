Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Neopost Aktie [Valor: 997427 / ISIN: FR0000120560]
20.06.2023 08:30:00

NBT Norway Selects Quadient to Provide State-of-the-Art Mail Production Facility and Efficiently Manage Parcel Volume Growth

Neopost
18.66 EUR 0.86%
NBT Norway Selects Quadient to Provide State-of-the-Art Mail Production Facility and Efficiently Manage Parcel Volume Growth

  • Overall project amounts for more than €3 million with implementation due this summer

Paris, June 20, 2023

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces the signature of a large deal with NBT Norway, a prominent transport company, to implement a state-of-the-art, tailor-made mail production line capable of efficiently managing up to 6,000 packages per hour and representing an investment of more than €3 million overall.

Driven by a rapid growth in parcel volumes to manage, NBT has decided to make a strategic investment in their production facility for added efficiency to support its commitment to meeting customer demands. The newly integrated sorting facility allows NBT to scale its capacity from 2,000 to an impressive 6,000 parcels per hour. Currently being assembled at Kløfta, centrally located between Oslo and Gardermoen, the new parcel center will be fully operational this summer.

"We wanted a scalable solution where our business could grow without needing more resources in the parcel sorting division,” explained Christian Narmo, CEO of NBT. "Our legacy manual process was not coping with the fast growth of our activities, and we needed a more secure process to keep up with our customers’ increased demand. Quadient delivered the modular and flexible solution we needed to scale up, and we are now preparing to benefit from a three times larger installation in July 2023 at our Kløfta terminal in the Akershus region.

With seamless integration with their Warehouse Management System (WMS), NBT will benefit from smooth operations, enhanced precision, and automated work processes, significantly increasing the frequency of deliveries to customers while reducing environmental impact and overall transportation costs.

"We are delighted to have earned the trust of NBT. With the same demand for high quality, safety, and precision, NBT and Quadient share a common understanding of future logistics needs and foster a strong partnership. We value NBT's focus on green logistics and their strong sustainability strategy, and are excited to continue supporting their growth, providing the solutions that better fit their changing needs" said Ian Clarke, COO International Operations at Quadient.

With a strong foothold among enterprise-sized customers in the Nordics, Quadient has established itself as a one-stop-shop for all print and communication management needs. The company's innovative solutions have garnered high penetration in the market, making it a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive mail production solutions. The successful deployment of this customized production line further positions Quadient as an industry leader in the Nordics region, delivering exceptional services to customers worldwide.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient          Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager  Director of Media & Communications
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590  +1-630-699-8979
j.scolaro@quadient.com   sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

