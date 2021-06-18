Naylor Association Solutions, The Center for Health Affairs Enter Ongoing Strategic Discussions on Collaboration, Growth

CLEVELAND, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naylor Association Solutions and The Center for Health Affairs announce they have entered into strategic discussions aimed at developing new growth opportunities for both organizations.

Naylor, based in McLean, VA , is a provider of broad-based engagement, software, management and non-dues revenue for over 1,600 trade and professional associations in the U.S. and Canada. As the second-oldest hospital association in the U.S., The Center for Health Affairs, based in Cleveland, OH, represents 36 hospitals across a nine-county region and provides additional services nationwide to more than 19,000 members through its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group .

Naylor and The Center are exploring opportunities to leverage their respective product and service capabilities, to serve nonprofit and for-profit clients, and expand the market served by both organizations. Currently, these offerings include Naylor's event, media, monetization, software, and association management solutions, and The Center's data hub, solutions portfolio, management services, and community engagement strategies.

Naylor will establish an office presence in The Center's Cleveland office, and will work strategically with The Center and CHAMPS Group Purchasing to augment their existing portfolio with a heightened focused on nonprofits and associations. Together, the two organizations can offer an end-to-end stream of products and services, with pricing and payment models to support associations and nonprofit organizations.

"We have been in discussions with The Center since late 2020, initially focused on them becoming a customer of Naylor," said Alex DeBarr, president and CEO of Naylor. "Over time it became clear that there are a number of ways we can work together to strengthen each other's offerings and expand the addressable markets we both serve."

"We are essentially having discussions on two separate tracks," adds Brian Lane, president and CEO of The Center. "Clearly, we can utilize many of Naylor's offerings to help us engage our target audience and generate non-dues revenue, but we can also see a number of ways to work together to super-serve the members and clients of both entities, which we find very exciting. This partnership will allow us to elevate and enhance our offerings, compounding the value of our services, which is increasingly critical as organizations and community agencies recover from the business impacts of the pandemic."

Collaborative opportunities include facilitating Naylor's access to The Center's customers and expanding both organizations' respective capabilities to associations, nonprofits and for-profit organizations. Joint offerings will include new service bundles and options, additional savings, SWOT team analysis, five-day engagement, one-month analysis, outsourcing, back-end fulfillment, strategy development and management services.

About Naylor Association Solutions

Naylor Association Solutions is devoted to building stronger associations. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Our offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, Association Management Software (AMS) and Member Data Platform (MDP), full-service association management and online learning. Naylor's team supports its clients with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,700 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com.

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs, the nation's first regional hospital association, has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. Together with its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group, The Center continues the legacy of its founders, working collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. For more information, visit www.neohospitals.org.

Press Contact:

Tracy Wise

2162553695

http://www.neohospitals.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naylor-association-solutions-the-center-for-health-affairs-enter-ongoing-strategic-discussions-on-collaboration-growth-301315167.html

SOURCE The Center for Health Affairs