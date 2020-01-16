+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
NAVSUP FLC, Norfolk awards Noble $30M IDIQ contract to operate two stores at NSA Crane in support of Naval Facilities Command Public Works Department

ROCKLAND, Mass., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Sales Co. Inc. announced a $30,000,000 indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity, fixed-price contract award by Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, Norfolk VA. Noble was chosen from five competitive solicitations submitted. Under this contract, Noble will operate two commercial retail stores at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Crane, Indiana. These Noble Storefronts will provide onsite bench stock, automated forecasting, demand planning, inventory management, supplier onboarding, and customer service to authorized purchasers within the Naval Facilities Command Public Works Department. Noble will also maintain a customized e-commerce website for customers on base.

Noble's mission is to deliver technology-based solutions to the world’s most difficult logistical challenges – no matter how tough the challenge, how long the mission, or how far from home. Noble is a private global supply chain management and technology company. Our primary business is to provide materials, advanced logistics solutions and e-commerce platform services to the U.S. military and other federal, state, and local government customers. (PRNewsfoto/Noble Supply & Logistics)

Tom Noble, CEO, issued a statement; " We are honored to be awarded this contract and humbled by the trust that the Navy has extended to us. Noble's combination of world-class people, global supply chain, and cutting-edge technology will allow us to assist NSA Crane with cutting costs and increasing productivity."

The contract includes a five-year base period with an option to extend services for six months. All work will be performed in Crane, Indiana. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, Norfolk, Contracting Department, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00189-20-D-0009).

Noble provides supply chain management, logistics, mission support, and technology/e-commerce solutions for the U.S. military, federal, state, and local governments. Our global footprint includes operation centers, distribution centers, and consolidation points positioned to expedite delivery and enhance product availability. A distributor of 11,000 manufacturers, Noble stocks over one million items in warehouses throughout the continental U.S. and abroad. Noble reduces the cost of readiness while maintaining the ability to respond to today's challenges rapidly. Visit us at https://www.noble.com/ 

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) is the U.S. Navy's global supply and logistics enterprise, providing the Navy, Marine Corps, Joint and Allied Forces with supplies and logistics services needed to support their mission. NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk is the U.S. Navy's largest Fleet Logistics Center, providing supply and logistics support on the Norfolk waterfront and 37 additional installations across 13 states. NSA Crane is the third-largest U.S. Navy base geographically. It is a modern leader in diverse and technical products aimed at meeting the needs of today's warfighter. Noble Storefronts support NAVSUP's mission at each of our Naval base locations. Our Storefront Programs reduce government-owned inventories and the cost of readiness. 

Learn more https://www.noble.com/mission-support

Media Contact: Cela Libeskind, clibeskind@noble.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navsup-flc-norfolk-awards-noble-30m-idiq-contract-to-operate-two-stores-at-nsa-crane-in-support-of-naval-facilities-command-public-works-department-300988325.html

SOURCE Noble Supply & Logistics

