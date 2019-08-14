14.08.2019 16:15:00

Navitor Announces New Crystal White Glitter to Their Print Offering

MANKATO, Minn., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navitor, located in North Mankato, MN, is pleased to announce the addition of Crystal White Glitter stock to the company's offering of color core specialty stocks. This paper will be available as an option for announcements, business cards and postcards.

According to Deanie Jacobson, Product Manager, glitter stock has not been used. "Glitter stock isn't just new to us; it's new to the market!" says Jacobson. "There really isn't anything like it being used for business cards, announcements or postcard at any other trade printer, and that means we are able to open up new opportunities for our customers."

Navitor is debuting one shade of glitter stock: Crystal White Glitter. This stock features a glittery white surface with a subtle iridescent appearance. The stock is layered with a colored core to create a finished stock with a 45 pt. thickness. The stock is available starting August 12th and can be ordered from Navitor's website.

More information about Navitor and the company's selection of specialty printed products can be found at Navitor.com.

 

SOURCE Navitor

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX Future: Suppport-Zone bestätigt
08:46
SMI nach Achterbahnfahrt fester
06:23
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Käufer können wichtige Unterstützung verteidigen / Julius Bär – Wichtiger Support getroffen
13.08.19
Vontobel: Beyond Meat, Tesla & Wirecard - Die Volatilitätsgiganten
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
12.08.19
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden größer
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:04
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden grösser

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken kurzzeitig auf neues Jahrestief fällt
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: USA wollen Erhebung von Strafzöllen auf manche chinesische Waren verschieben
Warum der Euro unter 1,09 Franken notiert - auch zum Dollar schwächer
Umfrage: Merkel sympathischste Politikerin
Warren Buffett-Aktien: So wählt das Orakel von Omaha seine Investments aus
Vorsicht trotz Entspannung im Handelsstreit: Dow deutlich leichter -- SMI knickt ein -- DAX fällt zeitweise unter 11'500 Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen in Grün
Etihad Airways setzt auf Schweizer Blockchain-Unternehmen
Hat Tesla mit dem Megapack-Energiespeichersystem einen neuen Wachstumstreiber gefunden?
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen auf rotem Terrain
Swiss Life-Aktie unentschlossen: Swiss Life steigert im Halbjahr unerwartet Betriebsgewinn

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorsicht trotz Entspannung im Handelsstreit: Dow deutlich leichter -- SMI knickt ein -- DAX fällt zeitweise unter 11'500 Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen in Grün
Die Wall Street entwickelt sich schwach. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Mittwoch nach. Anleger auf dem deutschen Börsenparkett sind in Verkaufslaune. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien ging es zur Wochenmitte bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB