Navitor Announces New Crystal White Glitter to Their Print Offering

MANKATO, Minn., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navitor, located in North Mankato, MN, is pleased to announce the addition of Crystal White Glitter stock to the company's offering of color core specialty stocks. This paper will be available as an option for announcements, business cards and postcards.

According to Deanie Jacobson, Product Manager, glitter stock has not been used. "Glitter stock isn't just new to us; it's new to the market!" says Jacobson. "There really isn't anything like it being used for business cards, announcements or postcard at any other trade printer, and that means we are able to open up new opportunities for our customers."

Navitor is debuting one shade of glitter stock: Crystal White Glitter. This stock features a glittery white surface with a subtle iridescent appearance. The stock is layered with a colored core to create a finished stock with a 45 pt. thickness. The stock is available starting August 12th and can be ordered from Navitor's website.

More information about Navitor and the company's selection of specialty printed products can be found at Navitor.com.

SOURCE Navitor