|
23.03.2020 11:39:00
Navistar Announces Impacts From COVID-19 Pandemic
LISLE, Ill., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) today provided a business update in light of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). On March 23, 2020, the company is suspending production at its truck assembly plant in Springfield, Ohio, for two weeks in response to disruptions to Navistar's supply chain that are resulting from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. The company is also withdrawing its previously announced financial and industry guidance for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2020.
On March 4, 2020, the company reiterated its 2020 financial and industry guidance when it announced its first quarter 2020 results for the fiscal period ended January 31, 2020 and stated its guidance may require revision, pending any change to operations due to COVID-19.
Navistar cannot predict if or when any further disruptions will occur due to the rapidly changing environment as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. The company believes its future financial results will be impacted, but at this time, the magnitude of those impacts is uncertain. As a result, the company is withdrawing its 2020 financial and industry guidance.
As of January 31, 2020, the company stated it had $1.0 billion of consolidated cash and cash equivalents. Additionally, the company reported its Financial Services operations had funding capacity available under its $748 million revolving bank credit facility, as well as access to other sources of funding in the U.S. and Mexico.
About Navistar
Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
Information provided and statements contained in this report that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), and the Private Securities Litigation
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navistar-announces-impacts-from-covid-19-pandemic-301028061.html
SOURCE Navistar International Corporation
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}