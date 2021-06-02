Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for the Release of First Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

LONDON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. ("Navigator") (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announced today that it will release its results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 after markets close in New York on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The next day, Friday, June 11, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. ET, the Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238- 0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Navigator" to the operator.

A telephonic replay of the conference and accompanying slides will be available following the completion of the call and will remain available until Friday, June 18, 2021. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website www.navigatorgas.com and click on Key Dates under our Investors Centre page.

Audio Webcast:

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call, available through the Company's website (www.navigatorgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Us

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan'sPoint, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator's fleet consists of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 14 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable 'floating pipeline' between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

