20.07.2021 04:29:00

Navigating Commercial Office Furniture in 2021

MADISON, Wis., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Furniture, Inc. has released a new web portal (www.commercialoffice.furniture) which is designed to aid consumers purchasing commercial office furniture. The website carries extensive insight into the most widely used commercial office furniture on the market today such as desks, cubicles, lounge and waiting room seating, and cafeteria furniture. The new portal provides valuable information into each furniture piece to help throughout the purchasing process. Purchasing commercial office furniture is a multistep process from budgeting to planning, shipping and setup, with this new resource those steps can be streamlined.

Commercial Office Furniture

This resource website has information collected from industry experts which helps in discerning information overload that can occur in the process of furnishing a new office space. The portal discusses vital information for every piece of furniture from form and function to how to find the best supplier of goods. It covers materials used in commercial office furniture and why professional installation should always be considered. It is a goal of the website to become a signature tool in the search for high quality commercial office furniture.

Also, as an accompaniment to all the benefits previously stated, professional designers are available to assist with any questions regarding a purchase, one -on-one while browsing the site. The professional design team has all the answers to questions that might arise during the planning stages of purchasing commercial office furniture. These questions can involve room layout and floorplans and solutions may include 3D renderings and estimates from the design team. The information provided is highly detailed to help eliminate the guesswork of furnishing a business. Once partnered with a design professional a potential customer will have a complete understanding of the entirety of the purchase process.

This new website brings information and purchasing power to the buyer. Data found within each section of the website has been carefully provided to ensure that the purchaser gets the best office furniture for their budget. CommercialOffice.Furniture revolutionizes the way that commercial office furniture is found and provides customers piece of mind that they are buying from industry experts who have helped to furnish countless offices and meet spaces.

Office Furniture, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Office Furniture, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navigating-commercial-office-furniture-in-2021-301336969.html

SOURCE Office Furniture, Inc.

