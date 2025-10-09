Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

(RTTNews) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. announced that it filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11, Subchapter V of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on October 1, 2025.

The filing is intended to facilitate an orderly restructuring of the company's financial obligations while allowing limited operations to continue in order to preserve value for creditors and stakeholders.

Navidea plans to use the Chapter 11 process to explore strategic alternatives, safeguard its assets, and ensure equitable treatment of its creditors.