Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Announces Preclinical Therapeutic Research Collaboration with IMV Inc. to Explore the Potential Combinatory Effect with Their Platform-Based Immunotherapies

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostics and immunotherapeutics, and IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of immunotherapies, have entered a preclinical research collaboration to explore the potential combinatory effect of their platform-based immunotherapies.

The purpose of this collaboration is to conduct preclinical studies to evaluate the combinatory effect of Navidea’s proprietary activated macrophage targeting therapeutics along with IMV’s DPX-based immunotherapies. Navidea and IMV will jointly conduct the research throughout the duration of the study.

"We are thrilled to begin this collaboration with IMV to investigate the use of their DPX platform technology in conjunction with Navidea’s in a relevant preclinical tumor model,” said Michael Rosol, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals. "The combination of IMV’s DPX-based immunotherapies with Navidea’s CD206-targeted therapeutic could lead to a powerful new approach to treating a variety of cancers.”

Marianne Stanford, PhD, Vice President Research & Development at IMV Inc., said, "At IMV, we continue to explore new combinations for our DPX-based compounds and seek all possible ways to tackle hard-to-treat cancers. We are pleased to collaborate with Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and hope to identify novel targets for further clinical studies."

About Navidea

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept™ platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navidea’s Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. Navidea’s strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Company’s pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts. For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.

About IMV

IMV Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more widely available to people facing cancer and other serious diseases. IMV is pioneering a new class of immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary drug delivery platform. This patented technology leverages a novel mechanism of action that enables the programming of immune cells in vivo, which are aimed at generating powerful new synthetic therapeutic capabilities. IMV’s lead candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy that combines the utility of the platform with a target: survivin. IMV is currently assessing DPX-Survivac as a monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer, as well as a combination therapy in multiple clinical studies with Merck. Connect at www.imv-inc.com.

