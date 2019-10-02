+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Navesink Mortgage Services Names Steve Puckett CEO

RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Navesink Mortgage Services LLC (NMS), a leading provider of digital mortgage income calculation services through LoanBeam and a secure mortgage fee payment solution through Appraisal Fee Services, LLC, announced that it has completed its Series B-3 equity financing and appointed Steve Puckett as Chief Executive Officer. 

Navesink Mortgage Services logo

Steve Puckett brings a wealth of experience in the technology space, having built and successfully sold his own software company, and was part of the combined executive team that grew annual revenues to approximately $500M.  Steve brings proven leadership in the management and growth of software companies from early stage through the challenges of continued growth to reach their ultimate potential.  Steve's addition to the C-Suite will complement the work of the rest of the NMS leadership team.

"We are extremely excited about the closing of the Series B-3 financing and the appointment of Steve Puckett as CEO who adds his successful track record in visionary application development and scaling software development companies," said Sheldon Razin, Chairman of the NMS Board.  Razin continued by saying, "the technology developed at NMS continues to meet the growing needs of the consumer mortgage space and this additional capital will position the company to maintain its competitive advance and grow and improve the customer experience."

"As one of the early investors in NMS, I have maintained a strong belief in the company's technology and its ability to meet the needs of the industry.  My belief in the expansion of the business and the impact NMS can make in the digital mortgage space continues to grow," said Bill Luby, NMS Board Member.  Steve Puckett added, "I am looking forward to working in partnership with Kirk Donaldson, Founder, President & Chief Strategy Officer, and Jerry Melia, Chief Operating Officer as we take the company to the next stage building shareholder value while maximizing our client's solution portfolio."

About Navesink Mortgage Services LLC

Navesink Mortgage Services LLC (NMS) and its two subsidiaries, LoanBeam and Appraisal Fee Services (AFS), provide residential mortgage lenders and mortgage services consolidators with software solutions that automate tax return analysis and provide a secured and regulatory compliant payment solution.

LoanBeam, the standard in automatic income calculation and verification, leverages big data partners, advanced scanning technologies, and patented algorithms to reduce multiple streams of income into a single, easy-to-read electronic output. LoanBeam saves lenders time and money while improving accuracy. LoanBeam is based in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.LoanBeam.com.

With operations that go back to 2004 and more than $1 billion processed, AFS is the mortgage industry's intelligent enterprise payment system that supplies lenders and service providers with a simple, secure end-to-end solution for collecting application and appraisal fees. AFS provides a detailed reporting and dispute management and resolution in a PCI compliance fashion. AFS is based in Encinitas, California. For more information, visit www.feeservices.info.

Media Contact

Roby Robertson

972-299-0562

Roby.robertson@loanbeam.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navesink-mortgage-services-names-steve-puckett-ceo-300929230.html

SOURCE Navesink Mortgage Services LLC

