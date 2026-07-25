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NVIDIA Aktie 994529 / US67066G1040

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25.07.2026 07:52:08

NAVER, NVIDIA And Brookfield Plan 200MW Expansion Of Korea's AI Factory Infrastructure

NVIDIA
171.08 CHF 0.33%
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(RTTNews) - NAVER Corp. (NHNCF, 035420.KS), NVIDIA and Brookfield announced plans to expand Korea's sovereign AI factory infrastructure with investments that will grow the initial NVIDIA DSX AI factory deployment from 55 megawatts to 200 megawatts. NAVER also intends to scale its NVIDIA AI infrastructure deployment to 1 gigawatt, marking a major step forward in Korea's national AI ambitions.

The 200-megawatt expansion will be built at NAVER's GAK Sejong hyperscale data center in Sejong, South Korea, using the NVIDIA DSX platform. This acceleration underscores Korea's commitment to advancing sovereign AI capabilities and providing large-scale compute resources for next-generation models, agents and AI-powered services.

To finance the project, NVIDIA plans to invest $1 billion into NAVER Corp., while Brookfield has entered into a nonbinding term sheet to fund up to $9 billion. NAVER will contribute the remaining amounts. NVIDIA's investment is subject to customary closing conditions and NAVER securing at least $9 billion of committed financing, separate from NVIDIA's planned contribution.

The expanded infrastructure is expected to feature advanced NVIDIA AI platforms, including NVIDIA Vera Rubin and NVIDIA Blackwell. Together, these technologies will deliver the compute, software and support needed to develop and deploy competitive AI models and applications at production scale, serving innovators in both Korea and the United States.

NAVER closed Friday's regular trading at KRW 207,500.00, down KRW 12,500.00 or 5.68% on the Korean Stock Exchange.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.4004 19.03.2027 157335534
Long 12.1579 17.06.2027 157879821
Long 340.0244 18.09.2026 156740745
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 6.9473 11.78 154718651
Long 10.0124 7.04 158150369
Long 15.4557 3.39 159033102
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 6.5389 11.61 156467251
Short 10.9685 5.55 157337439
Short 14.1842 3.64 157336632
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -10.19 116116852
Long 10 -57.79 143965836
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: Georg Fischer: Traditionskonzern mit Zukunftspotenzial

Das Unternehmen verbindet mehr als 200 Jahre Historie mit Trendmärkten wie Halbleiter und Rechenzentren. Starke Halbjahreszahlen und ein kräftiger Auftragseingang haben nun auch der Aktie neuen Schwung verliehen.

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