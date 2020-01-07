07.01.2020 13:15:00

NAV Fund Administration Group Named a Top CTA Fund Administrator

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NAV Fund Administration Group, a leading provider of administrative services to alternative asset managers, today announced that it was recognized in the December 2019 "Preqin Special Report: Service Providers in Alternative Assets." For the fourth year in a row, NAV was included in the report's list of Top Five Fund Administrators servicing CTAs.

The service provider report also included NAV in its list of Most Utilized Fund Administrators by Hedge Fund Assets under Management.

"We are honored that Preqin has acknowledged NAV's success working with our CTA and hedge fund clients," said Nav Gupta, founder and CEO of NAV. "The Preqin report cited dissatisfaction with service quality and costs as the primary reasons behind the decision to change fund administrators. Our very low client turnover is a direct result of our ability to provide cost-effective solutions and deliver with superior service to the alternative asset management market."

About NAV Fund Administration Group
NAV Fund Administration Group is a leading, independent administrative services provider to alternative asset managers. We serve more than 900 clients around the world with a combined $92 billion in assets under administration. NAV is differentiated in the industry by our independence, proprietary technology and client retention.

To learn more about NAV, please visit http://www.navconsulting.net

 

SOURCE NAV Fund Administration Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:18
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Novartis AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG
11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Mini-Intraday-Comeback
09:41
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Credit Linked Notes in Zeichnung
08:35
SMI zeigt sich robust
07:15
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kurs auf 3.300 Punkte? / LafargeHolcim – Korrektur im Aufwärtstrend
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Colgate stellt bahnbrechende Technologie zur Revolution der Mundhygiene vor
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Montag
Marktstratege sieht in China grösstes Risiko für Weltwirtschaft
Novartis schliesst Übernahmeofferte für The Medicines erfolgreich ab
SMI schliesst leicht im Minus -- DAX verliert im Montagshandel -- US-Börsen erzielen leichte Gewinne -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
S+B-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Martin Haefner kauft Gründerfamilie aus
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start
SMI fester -- DAX mit kräftigem Plus -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
InfraRisk cloud-based solution to support Judo Bank's SME lending in Australia

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX mit kräftigem Plus -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX entwickeln sich am Dienstag freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen legten zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;