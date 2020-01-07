NAV Fund Administration Group Named a Top CTA Fund Administrator

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NAV Fund Administration Group, a leading provider of administrative services to alternative asset managers, today announced that it was recognized in the December 2019 "Preqin Special Report: Service Providers in Alternative Assets." For the fourth year in a row, NAV was included in the report's list of Top Five Fund Administrators servicing CTAs.

The service provider report also included NAV in its list of Most Utilized Fund Administrators by Hedge Fund Assets under Management.

"We are honored that Preqin has acknowledged NAV's success working with our CTA and hedge fund clients," said Nav Gupta, founder and CEO of NAV. "The Preqin report cited dissatisfaction with service quality and costs as the primary reasons behind the decision to change fund administrators. Our very low client turnover is a direct result of our ability to provide cost-effective solutions and deliver with superior service to the alternative asset management market."

NAV Fund Administration Group is a leading, independent administrative services provider to alternative asset managers. We serve more than 900 clients around the world with a combined $92 billion in assets under administration.

