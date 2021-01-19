Naugatuck Valley Radiology Elevates Ordering Provider Experience by Successfully Deploying RoyalMD® Provider Prime Enabling Order Transparency with Clinical Decision Support

SOUTHBURY, Conn., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naugatuck Valley Radiology (NVRA) now offers a prime referral experience to the entire community by deploying RoyalMD® Provider Prime, the leader in referral management workflows. Ordering physicians and referral coordinators who utilize NVRA's state of the art imaging facilities now have access to a secure, web-based, single-pane-of-glass portal that provides event-based order transparency, exam status and electronic notifications as their patients receive imaging care. Physicians can also receive results and images and communicate instantly and securely with the clinical community, in the office, or on the go, with RoyalMD® Mobile.

As the premier provider of imaging services in Connecticut, NVRA promotes its leadership in complying with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) Clinical Decision Support (CDS) mandate well ahead of schedule. Embedded in this seamless ordering experience is a carefully crafted decision support workflow designed to evaluate exam appropriateness and thereby improve patient care. Adding these solutions to their existing Royal Patient experience, NVRA is now able to engage patients as soon as the order is placed, before the patient leaves the ordering provider's office!

The efficiency and interoperability of RoyalMD®, along with RoyalHUB®, increases provider loyalty, while saving time and resources for every stakeholder in the healthcare workstream. The referring physician can consult in real-time, viewing and manipulating images from different locations regardless of host systems. Such enriched communication and functionality promotes straight through processing (STP), a strategy Royal has pioneered for healthcare, that improves outcomes.

"NVRA prides itself for their commitment to enhancing patient care services and our patient and provider experience through the implementation of engagement tools and systems integration. Our partnership with Royal Health and integrations with our RIS, PACS and Enterprise Viewer partners have been keys to our success in the continuous evolution of the healthcare environment," says Paul Masotto, Executive Director, NVRA.

"We all know, and most of us know through life experiences, that the timeliness of care is a critical factor to achieving quality outcomes. With my financial trading experience at the forefront of mind, our mission since inception has been to deliver healthcare-STP that would enable providers to accelerate the quality of care by interacting with the highest possible degree of accuracy and speed – much like how traders need real-time stock prices, we believe physicians need real-time care status. Provider Prime exposes transparency for the referring community never seen before in healthcare, such as 'We tried to reach your patient, but we have the wrong phone number on file.' In partnership with NVRA and their supporting systems, physicians can submit qualified orders and monitor the patient in real-time, which saves precious time and minimizes follow-up calls," says Peter Nassif, Chief Executive at Royal.

About Naugatuck Valley Radiology Associates, P.C., Waterbury, Connecticut

Naugatuck Valley Radiology Associates, P.C. (NVRA), the 12 -radiologist subspecialized practice, provides inpatient radiology services for 2 hospitals and 4 outpatient imaging centers in New Haven county. NVRA is a member of Strategic Radiology, a national coalition of radiology practices focused on achieving higher quality patient care and cost-efficient delivery of medical imaging. The practice's outpatient sites provide a full range of outpatient imaging and interventional services focusing on a high level of patient-centered care, including price transparency. All 4 NVRA outpatient imaging sites have earned the Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence designation awarded by the American College of Radiology.

About Royal Solutions Group, White Plains, NY

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading provider of software and services to the health care industry. Together with its software firm, Royal Health, Inc. its payments firm, RoyalPay, Inc. and its services firm, Royal Concierge, Inc., Royal delivers a seamless suite of solutions that is focused on patient, provider and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient care cycle.

