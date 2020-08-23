23.08.2020 23:00:00

NAU Support Student Food Pantries

RAPID CITY, S.D., Aug. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National American University (NAU) is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Dallas College Virtual Conference Day 2020 on August 21st. Through this partnership, NAU is helping provide financial support for the Dallas College Food Pantries. This sponsorship will ensure the continued operation of a critical resource for students with food insecurities that has been severely depleted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"National American University has a long history of working with community and technical colleges to help working adults and other non-traditional students take the next step in their education and career journey. I know first-hand the great benefits of institutional food pantries for colleges, students, and the communities they serve and we are excited to work with Dallas College in support of local food resources that will help students be successful in reaching their educational goals," said Dr. Lynn Moore, Associate Provost and Graduate Dean at NAU.

Dallas College's annual virtual conference day event introduces district employees to new perspectives and enables them to expand their professional network. National American University is proud to have many graduates and current students who are also members of the Dallas College family.

For more information, please contact Amanda Oppel at 816.412.7702 or aoppel@national.edu.

About National American University
Regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, National American University has been preparing students for careers in technical and professional fields since 1941. Today, NAU offers online doctoral, master's, bachelor's associate, diploma, and certificate programs, including programs in Health Care Management, Business, Accounting, Technology, Criminal Justice, and Strategic Security.

About Dallas College
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dallas College consists of seven campuses in Dallas County, Texas that serve more than 70,000 students annually in academic, continuing education and adult education programs. Dallas College is one of the largest community college systems in Texas and offers associate degree and career/technical certificate programs in more than 100 areas of study, including one- and two-year certificates and degrees.

 

SOURCE National American University

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’359.00
0.64 %
Geberit 522.00
0.54 %
Sika 212.60
0.52 %
Novartis 78.52
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 366.20
0.49 %
ABB 23.50
-0.38 %
Adecco Group 47.35
-0.46 %
Swisscom 515.60
-0.46 %
CieFinRichemont 58.66
-0.58 %
Roche Hldg G 320.35
-1.08 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Vontobel: Las Vegas für Ihr Portfolio
21.08.20
SMI kommt seit Tagen kaum vom Fleck
20.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
20.08.20
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Fantasie durch Impfstofferfolge / Logistik – Wachstumschance trotz Corona
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck - Kurs zum Franken fällt
Diese Fehler sollte man beim Aktienkauf unbedingt vermeiden
Umgang mit Aktien von Krisen-Gewinnern: Börsenexperte Cramer empfiehlt Depotanpassungen
S&P bestätigt AAA-Rating für die Schweiz - Ausblick stabil
Hohes Potenzial für Aktie: Investor vertraut in Krisengewinner PayPal
Novartis erreicht Ziele mit Spartalizumab (PDR001) in Kombitherapie nicht
Höhere Ladezeiten: Darum dauert es nun länger, einen Tesla aufzuladen
Diese Chancen und Risiken birgt eine TikTok-Übernahme für Microsoft
Erholung des Geschäfts: Chef von Richemont-Tochter YOOX erkennt Parallelen zur Finanzkrise
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tendiert nordwärts

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes notieren letztlich höher -- SMI beendet Woche im Minus -- DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab letztlich nach. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen nach oben. An der Wall Street ging es doch noch nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB