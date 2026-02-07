NatWest Reportedly Nears Deal To Take Over Evelyn

(RTTNews) - NatWest Group Plc (NWG.L, NWG), a British banking and insurance holding company, is closing in on a takeover of wealth management group Evelyn Partners, according to media reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

NatWest is reportedly expected to pay about between 2.5 and 3 billion pounds and a deal could be announced as soon as Monday. Negotiations with Evelyn's private equity owners Permira and Warburg Pincus are ongoing and could still fall apart, they added.

NatWest, Barclays, Permira and Warburg Pincus declined to comment.