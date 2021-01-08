SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.01.2021 22:30:00

Natuzzi and The Vita Group Enter Into Agreement for the Purchase of I.M.P.E. S.p.A., an Italian Foam Manufacturer

Today, Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi”) and The Vita Group (or "Vita”) announced that they have entered into an agreement whereby Vita Italy S.r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Vita Group, will acquire I.M.P.E. S.p.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Natuzzi based in Naples, Italy.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
austriamicrosystems AG / Logitech / Temenos AG 58115342 59.00 % 13.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Discovery Communications Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Spotify 58731558 49.00 % 11.00 %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 58731559 60.00 % 10.00 %

The site, which will be known as Vita Italy, manufactures polyurethane foam for the furniture and bedding industry in Italy. It has 32 employees and production capabilities of 20k tonnes per annum.

The sale of I.M.P.E. S.p.A. is for a value of €6.1 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments and warranties. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Chairman and CEO, Pasquale Natuzzi, commented: "The agreement is part of the Company’s strategy to review its value chain and reshape the Group’s manufacturing configuration. With this agreement, we have posed the basis for a business cooperation with an international group, such as Vita, whose contribution will be beneficial to our operations.

Speaking on behalf of The Vita Group, Group CEO Ian Robb said: "This acquisition constitutes a step in our ambition to broaden our production footprint across Europe. We believe this is a win-win transaction for all parties and allows Vita to gain an established foothold in this important market. It is a highly respected company, with an experienced workforce and we look forward to working with this team to support our customers and build our presence in the Italian furniture market.

About Natuzzi

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italy’s largest furniture house and one of the most important global players in the furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a global retail network. Natuzzi is the European lifestyle best-known brand in the upholstered furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report - Ipsos 2018) and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

About The Vita Group

The Vita Group is Europe’s leading flexible foam solutions provider. Built on 70 years of heritage, Vita develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of value added and differentiated flexible polyurethane foam and Talalay latex and flooring products.

Vita's three divisions – Comfort, Technical and Flooring – cater for customers across a broad set of industries including Bed-in-the-Box mattresses and bedding, furniture, hygiene and medical, mobility, construction and flooring. The company's pan-European operating base is well positioned to serve local, regional and multi-national customers across Europe and provide innovative and value-added products and applications across the world.

Vita has responded to the urgent need for products and materials to support healthcare, care homes, medical and hygiene applications during the COVID-19 emergency. The Company is currently delivering products for medical mattresses, filters for ventilators, PPE mask inserts, and many other healthcare relate products. For more information, please visit www.thevitagroup.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS REGARDING NATUZZI

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended sale of I.M.P.E. S.p.A. or the likelihood or timing of the contemplated transaction. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of Natuzzi to successfully complete the sale of I.M.P.E. S.p.A.; (ii) failure to satisfy any of the closing conditions to the proposed transaction; (iii) the length of time necessary to consummate the proposed transaction, which may be longer than anticipated for various reasons; and (iv) unexpected costs or liabilities that may arise from the sale of I.M.P.E. S.p.A. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect Natuzzi’s business, including those described in the "Risk Factors” section of Natuzzi’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. Natuzzi undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Nachrichten zu Natuzzi Spa (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Natuzzi Spa (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 60.94
2.01 %
Roche Hldg G 301.70
1.36 %
Sika 254.20
1.11 %
Lonza Grp 589.00
0.99 %
Geberit 582.00
0.87 %
Zurich Insur Gr 384.40
-0.85 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’061.50
-1.07 %
UBS Group 13.51
-1.21 %
Swisscom 473.60
-1.33 %
CS Group 12.10
-3.62 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17:00
Krypto-Talk: Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? | BX Swiss TV
09:38
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 12% p.a. auf Dufry, Flughafen Zürich - 55% Barriere
08:52
Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
06:48
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Starker Aufwärtstrend / EUR/USD – 10er-EMA hält
07.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Krypto-Talk: Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Natuzzi Spa (spons. ADRs) 13.00 -2.99% Natuzzi Spa (spons. ADRs)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB erzielt 2020 Gewinn von rund 21 Milliarden Franken - SNB-Aktie legt zu
Anleger sollten nach Ansicht von Raiffeisen in der Schweiz investieren
Tesla oder NIO? Dieser Elektro-Pionier könnte 2021 die Nase vorn haben
Dow schliesst in Grün -- SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX reisst 14.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich grün
Teslas chinesische Konkurrenten im Blick: So bewertet ein Analyst die Anleger-Chancen bei NIO und XPeng
Deutsche Börse: Wirecard wird am 7. Januar letztmals auf XETRA gehandelt - Wirecard-Aktie im freien Fall
Rally der Tesla-Aktie macht Elon Musk zum reichsten Menschen der Welt
EU verdoppelt Impfstoffbestellung bei BioNTech/Pfizer - Impfstoff wirkt gegen neue Corona-Variante - BioNTech-Aktie zieht kräftig an
CureVac und Bayer wollen Impfstoff-Allianz gründen - CureVac hofft Impfstoff-Freigabe - Aktien schiessen nach oben
Credit Suisse rechnet wegen höherer Rückstellungen mit Verlust im vierten Quartal - CS-Aktie gerät kräftig unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenausklang mehrheitlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag weiter grüne Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX setzte seinen Rekordkurs fort. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich letztlich grün. Mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen zeigten sich die grössten Börsen in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit