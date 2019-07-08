Naturally Healthy Korean Beef Hits the Spot with Proven Health and Well-being Benefits

SEOUL, South Korea, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Hanwoo Board, Korean beef has become an increasingly popular choice among health-conscious consumers in Hong Kong who are actively seeking out natural, high-quality well-being products. The meteoric rise of Korean beef in the city has taken place in tandem with the naturally healthy lifestyle boom that is taking Hong Kong and its citizens by storm.

In fact, one consumer research organization in Hong Kong has reported that sales of natural foods have risen 4% over the previous year - reaching HK$83.9 billion (KRW125.9 billion) - adding to a growing body of evidence that consumers in Hong Kong are joining the naturally healthy movement in ever-increasing numbers. Word is also spreading that Korean beef cattle breeding and processing practices also reflect the wholesome spirit of the naturally healthy lifestyle.

Korean native beef cattle, known as Hanwoo, is a unique breed indigenous to Korea. Hanwoo cattle are bred in an ideally specialized climatic environment in which the year is demarcated into four distinct seasons. Furthermore, most breeders maintain relatively modest herd sizes to prevent cattle from avoid the negative impacts of overcrowded pens. Consequently, each animal receives an unusually high level of care and attention, making Korean beef a superior product that fits in perfectly with a naturally healthy lifestyle. The processing and meat-packing methodologies for Korean beef are governed by extremely stringent quality and hygiene systems, and all facilities are required to comply with the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) food safety system. Meanwhile, government-regulated quality controls ensure that Korean beef meets the highest world-class standards.

One notable aspect of the Korean beef industry is the dedicated integrated tracking system that maintains records of beef cattle from birth to processing and meat-packing, all the way to the retailer. Each animal and the final high-grade meat product is managed hygienically, which means consumers can enjoy delicious Korean beef fully confident that they are receiving the highest possible quality.

All Korean beef cattle are bred in a strictly controlled, natural environment and ensured a plentiful diet rich in nutrients, keeping the cattle strong and healthy. According to research led by Prof. Joo Seon-tae and his team at Gyeongsang National University, Korean beef contains high levels of oleic acid - the highest among all fatty acids found in Korean beef. The marbling score (MBS) of Korean beef shows an average of 50.62% oleic acid, putting it far above beef products sourced from elsewhere (please refer to Fig. 1).

Oleic acid is a type of unsaturated fatty acid with a low melting point that is quickly digested and absorbed into the body. It is known to help prevent arteriosclerosis and other cardiovascular diseases.

Comparison of Oleic Acid Content in Different Beef Varieties

A recent study of 30 adult men and women also underscores the superiority of Korean beef compared with other imported beef products. As part of the study, each subject ate 120g per day of Korean beef for four weeks, and then 120g per day of other imported beef for another four weeks. Clinical readings indicated that the Korean beef was much more beneficial for vascular health as it increased levels of HDL cholesterol (known as the "good" cholesterol because it helps remove other forms of cholesterol from the bloodstream), lowering the body's atherogenic index (AI) (refer to Figure 2).

Prof. Joo Seon-tae and his team from Gyeongsang National University garnered international attention when he presented the above findings at the 2017 conference of the International Congress of Meat Science and Technology (ICoMST) in Cork, Ireland .

Blood-cholesterol Level after Beef Ingestion (mg/dL)

Meanwhile, Korea's Hanwoo Board is expected provide further useful information on Korean beef for consumers in Hong Kong, many of whom are projected to live to 100 years of age, as part of the ongoing Korean Beef Information Campaign.

"Several countries - not only Korea and Hong Kong- are expected to benefit from longer average life expectancies moving forward," said a Hanwoo Board official. "As such, many people are interested in foods that can help them stay healthy throughout their lives. We want to provide accurate and useful information about Korean beef to help consumers enjoy not only the delicious taste of Korean beef, but also the health benefits of a high quality diet."

