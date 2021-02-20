SMI 10’720 0.0%  SPI 13’404 0.1%  Dow 31’494 0.0%  DAX 13’993 0.8%  Euro 1.0863 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’713 0.9%  Gold 1’784 0.5%  Bitcoin 49’783 7.4%  Dollar 0.8966 0.0%  Öl 62.8 -1.2% 
20.02.2021 00:34:00

Natural Grocers™ Providing Free Filtered Water For The Communities Of Lafayette, LA Through February 23

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With historically cold weather and winter storms leaving multiple cities across Louisiana without water or with boil water orders, Natural Grocers is inviting members of its Lafayette, LA community to come in for free water from its store's reverse osmosis water filtration machine. Free water will be available today through Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott)

Lafayette's water supply system has been impacted by adverse weather, triggering a requirement to boil water before consumption, including eating, drinking, washing hands and faces, and brushing teeth. The ultraviolet sterilization process used in Natural Grocers water dispensers disinfects the water with UV light, designed to provide safe high-quality water that does not need to be boiled before consumption. Additionally, via multiple filtration steps, the reverse osmosis process is intended to filter out suspended particles, chlorine and a wide range of chemicals, salts, lead, impurities, and more.

Due to capacity limitations of the store's water filtration system, which can only pump 75 gallons of water every other hour, each person is limited to two free gallons of water. To fill up on free water from the organic and natural grocery retailer, customers should bring their filled receptacle to the register, along with any items they are purchasing. Customers will need to provide their own jugs and bottles.

Natural Grocers' Lafayette, LA store is located at 1925 Kaliste Saloom Road. Additional store details can be found here.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 160 stores in 20 states.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-providing-free-filtered-water-for-the-communities-of-lafayette-la-through-february-23-301231943.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

pagehit