Natural Fragrances Market to Reach $31.1 Billion by 2020, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flavors and fragrances (F&F) market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6-7 percent until 2022, according to Beroe Inc., a procurement intelligence firm. The top agro-based fragrances in the market are natural & synthetic menthol, natural & synthetic vanillin, GT & CST, with menthol having the largest market size in terms of volume.

Developing countries in APAC, Central & South America, Africa, and the Middle East are expected to show the most robust market growth for fragrances, while Eastern EU is expected to show growth significantly faster than developed areas. India is the largest producer and exporter of menthol, but China is the largest producer and exporter of vanillin and GT.



The market for natural fragrances is driven by rapidly rising incomes, urbanization, and increasing demand for processed foods across the world. The health benefits of natural fragrances are the most sought after in the end-use industries by the health-conscious population. Unpredictable weather and the evolving climate are the major deciding factors of the supply available each year, irrespective of the increasing demand, posing a challenge to the growth of the market.



Development of drought/pest/disease resistant, and high-yield potential varieties of natural fragrances, especially mint, are new trends in the market. Manufacturers have started exploring new and innovative raw material sources, such as yeast-based flavors and fragrances for the food industry. Rise in multi-functional compounds can be foreseen, due to increasing demand for health and wellness products.

Fragrance industry is highly consolidated with the top 10 fragrance houses hold around 80 percent of the total supply. Top global suppliers include Givaudan, Firmenich, IFF, Symrise and Takasago.

Though the detergent and cleaner market look matured even in the developing economies, the focus on product differentiation in toiletry and cleaner segment will help in sustaining the demand for fragrance blends and aroma chemicals.

Global procurement is a better option, as this would safeguard against regional supply disruptions that may result due to natural calamities or political instability. Engaging in multiple supplier sourcing helps in mitigating risk to a large extent.

There are high initial and R&D costs in the F&F business. The majority of leading players spend about 10 percent of their annual turnover on R&D.

More than 50 percent of the F&F companies are vertically integrated (from farmer/processor to flavors), who have their own manufacturing units regionally.

