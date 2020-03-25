Natural Algae Astaxanthin Association Shares Study About Algal Astaxanthin for Immune System Modulation

LAWRENCE, Kan., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Astaxanthin from Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae has demonstrated wide-ranging effects on immune system modulation as evidenced in 28 pre-clinical as well as five human clinical trials. The deepest and most impressive research in this area was comprised of an extensive series of trials done at Washington State University under the auspices of renowned immunity researcher Boon Chew, PhD. Dr. Chew's investigation found that natural algal Astaxanthin consistently demonstrated improvements in a variety of immune markers. This research lasted for over a decade and started in test tubes, progressed to rodents, cats and dogs, and ended with a landmark human clinical trial which corroborated the pre-clinical studies. In addition to immune-modulating activity, drastic decreases in DNA damage along with reduction of the key marker for systemic inflammation, c-reactive protein, were also found. This research has been further substantiated in dozens of supporting animal and human studies done at institutions including University of Minnesota's School of Medicine, University of South Florida, as well as universities in Europe and Japan.

About NAXA: NAXA (Natural Algae Astaxanthin Association) is an independent trade association comprised of Astaxanthin producers and brands that distribute Astaxanthin. NAXA's mission is:

To create consumer and industry awareness of the health benefits of Astaxanthin from algae

To differentiate between algal Astaxanthin and other forms

To work as a unified force for regulatory affairs pertaining to Astaxanthin

To test consumer Astaxanthin products in the marketplace to ensure they meet label claim and are derived from algae (the clinically-validated form with over 100 human clinical trials, extensive human safety data and over 20 years of commercial consumer use). Products that pass this test may bear the NAXA Verified Seal:

