Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'386 0.7%  SPI 15'006 0.6%  Dow 34'299 -0.3%  DAX 16'358 0.4%  Euro 0.9789 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'395 0.7%  Gold 1'958 0.0%  Bitcoin 23'491 3.0%  Dollar 0.8936 0.0%  Öl 76.4 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
CBDC-Einführung kommt nur langsam voran: Warum digitale Zentralbankwährungen schwierig zu adaptieren sind
WhatsApp Foto-Funktion: Das sind Vorzüge und Nachteile
Roche-Aktie, Novartis-Aktie & Co: Die innovativsten Unternehmen der Schweiz
Wheaton-CEO: Mit diesem Investment schützt man sich am besten vor Inflation
KW 24: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Evolva126205578Zurich Insurance1107539Logitech2575132Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528ABB1222171SoftwareONE49645150Idorsia36346343
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
17.06.2023 01:04:00

NATSO, SIGMA, NACS Urge EPA to Adopt Technology-Neutral Approach to Greenhouse Gas Standards for Heavy-Duty Trucks

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing America's travel centers and truck stops, SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers, and the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) today urged the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to revise its proposed greenhouse gas standards for heavy-duty trucks and adopt a market-oriented, technology-neutral approach to transportation decarbonization. 

Rather than adopting a single approach to emissions reductions, the organizations urged EPA to harness the immediate decarbonization benefits of existing lower carbon options, including renewable diesel and biodiesel. 

"The enormous practical and logistical challenges associated with electrifying trucks necessitate that the agency not rely entirely on a prodigious pace of heavy-duty electrification to decarbonize the trucking sector," the organizations wrote in public comments submitted to EPA. "Instead of depending on one technology to act as a silver bullet, the agency should adopt an agnostic approach to low-carbon technologies that can deliver substantial emissions savings in the heavy-duty sector, without compromising the market's ability to gravitate toward electrification as it becomes commercially viable and practical at scale."

With the right alignment of policy incentives, transportation energy providers can facilitate a faster, more widespread, cost-effective transition to petroleum alternatives, including electricity, in the coming years. 

Fuel retailers support the development of electric vehicle technologies and the associated refueling network but are concerned that the current state of heavy-duty electric vehicle charging technology renders the electrification timeline proposed under this rulemaking unachievable. 

Renewable diesel and biodiesel represent the best opportunity for reducing carbon emissions from the commercial trucking sector for the foreseeable future. Establishing sensible tailpipe emissions in conjunction with strong incentives for renewable liquid fuels will encourage investments in currently scalable technologies that can reduce the carbon footprint of fuels that are in use today. 

Policies that incorporate lifecycle GHG emissions which consider multiple technologies and ensure an accurate accounting of the lifecycle carbon intensity will facilitate continued investment in all decarbonization technologies, as opposed to only one.

Under EPA's proposed rule, off-highway refueling locations will need dozens of fast chargers to support 25 percent of new long-haul trucks being electric by 2032. However, the charging capacity required at a single large truck stop would be equivalent to the electric load of a small town, according to a recent study from RMI. Fuel retailers remain unconvinced that electricity providers will be able to increase generation and transmission activity to service that load at scale within 10 years.

Fuel retailers have provided biofuels to reduce the carbon footprint of the nation's ground transportation for more than a decade. Compared with petroleum-based diesel, biofuels reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75 percent. Between 2011 and 2019, renewable diesel and biodiesel removed more than 18 million tons of carbon dioxide in California alone.

The fuel retailing sector has urged EPA to increase the blending mandate for biodiesel and renewable diesel under the Renewable Fuel Standard and encourage Congress to eliminate preferential treatment for sustainable aviation fuel, which uses the same feedstocks as renewable diesel but produces fewer emissions savings. 

NATSO, SIGMA and NACS look forward to working with EPA to improve its GHG standards in a manner that is feasible and practicable.

About NATSO, NACS, and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel centers, truck stops and off-highway transportation energy retailers. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel center, truck stop and transportation energy retail industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs. 202-365-9459

NACS advances the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 153,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, serves 165 million customers daily—half of the U.S. population—and has sales that are 10.8% of total U.S. retail and foodservice sales. NACS has 1,900 retailer and 1,800 supplier members from more than 50 countries.

SIGMA is the national trade association representing the most successful, progressive, and innovative fuel marketers and chain retailers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1958 as the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA), SIGMA has become a fixture in the motor fuel marketing industry. Representing a diverse membership of approximately 250 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel, the association serves to further the interests of both the branded and unbranded segment of the industry while providing information and services to members. For more information visit SIGMA.org.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natso-sigma-nacs-urge-epa-to-adopt-technology-neutral-approach-to-greenhouse-gas-standards-for-heavy-duty-trucks-301853581.html

SOURCE NATSO, Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

16.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf General Motors, Tesla
16.06.23 BNP Paribas: Reisebranche auf Erholungskurs
16.06.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 16.06.2023
16.06.23 Japans Wirtschaftserwachen: Vom «verlorenen Jahrzehnt» zur aufstrebenden Anlagechance
16.06.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Erholung vom Tagestief
15.06.23 Julius Bär: 20.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
15.06.23 DAX Ausblick: Fed setzt auf Zinspause – alle Augen auf die EZB
15.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'847.14 19.83 A0SSMU
Short 12'104.57 13.91 OFSSMU
Short 12'546.33 8.98 D3SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'386.26 16.06.2023 17:30:06
Long 10'919.50 19.01 XTSSMU
Long 10'679.46 13.58 W9SSMU
Long 10'227.37 8.77 5SSMXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

INTERROLL-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: INTERROLL gibt Gewinnwarnung heraus
Nach Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen schliessen tiefer -- SMI und DAX gehen mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche Krebsmittel Columvi erhält US-Zulassung
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie dreht klar ins Plus: Relief Therapeutics hat Privatplatzierung in Millionenhöhe angekündigt
Nikola-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Nikola-Aktie legt Rally an der NASDAQ hin - Gründe für Kursexplosion rein spekulativ
NIO Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Vormittag mit NIO ein
Anders als Meta & Co.: Apple vermeidet bei Produkteinführung der Computer-Brille Vision Pro bewusst Metaverse-Erwähnung
Diese Chancen birgt Chinook Therapeutics für Novartis
Millionenzahlung: Bayer legt Roundup-Streit mit New Yorker Staatsanwaltschaft gegen Millionenzahlung bei - Bayer-Aktie im Plus
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit