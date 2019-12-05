Native Remedies: Natural, Topical CBD Pain Relief Product Launch

OSHKOSH, Wis., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Native Remedies, an herbal and homeopathic product provider, launched their latest CBD product, the CBFreeze+ Pain Relief Roll-On. This safe, topical remedy relieves sore muscles, backaches, and joint pain using a CBD isolate, with all-natural menthol and 20 healing oils.

The Native Remedies CBD line already includes two tinctures for humans and two for pets. This topical addition allows for precise, targeted application on pain points in the body. Unlike a balm, the roll-on application does not leave the hands or skin greasy. Each bottle of the CBFreeze+ Pain Relief Roll-On contains 300 mg of US-grown, hemp-derived CBD. The product's organic aloe leaf juice moisturizes the skin, while the natural menthol crystals provide a cooling sensation, relaxing muscles and easing tension through their antispasmodic properties.

Mary Ellen Kosanke, Director, Native Remedies, explains, "To reduce the risk of drug interactions and side-effects, topical applications have become the preferred choice for pain management. We wanted to offer a premium, natural product to those looking for effective topical pain relief, including the geriatric market, athletes, and ordinary people dealing with daily aches. CBFreeze+ Pain Relief Roll-On was the next step in our mission to bring about better family wellness and help people get back to doing what they love."

To find out more about CBFreeze+ Pain Relief Roll-On, visit www.nativeremedies.com.

ABOUT NATIVE REMEDIES

Native Remedies has been producing all-natural products since 2002, now with over 200 herbal and homeopathic research-backed remedies. Their mission is to inspire people to embrace a natural approach to complete family wellness. All their formulas are free of added gluten, artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, and are never tested on animals. They manufacture with the highest pharmaceutical standards in FDA-registered facilities, according to cGMP standards. Native Remedies sources from sustainable, organically farmed, or ethically wild crafted ingredients and uses the Full Spectrum method of extraction to maintain the plant's natural integrity and balance for maximum efficacy. To learn more, visit www.nativeremedies.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/native-remedies-natural-topical-cbd-pain-relief-product-launch-300969381.html

SOURCE Native Remedies