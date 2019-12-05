05.12.2019 16:17:00

Native Remedies: Natural, Topical CBD Pain Relief Product Launch

OSHKOSH, Wis., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Native Remedies, an herbal and homeopathic product provider, launched their latest CBD product, the CBFreeze+ Pain Relief Roll-On. This safe, topical remedy relieves sore muscles, backaches, and joint pain using a CBD isolate, with all-natural menthol and 20 healing oils.

www.nativeremedies.com (PRNewsfoto/Native Remedies)

The Native Remedies CBD line already includes two tinctures for humans and two for pets. This topical addition allows for precise, targeted application on pain points in the body. Unlike a balm, the roll-on application does not leave the hands or skin greasy. Each bottle of the CBFreeze+ Pain Relief Roll-On contains 300 mg of US-grown, hemp-derived CBD. The product's organic aloe leaf juice moisturizes the skin, while the natural menthol crystals provide a cooling sensation, relaxing muscles and easing tension through their antispasmodic properties.

Mary Ellen Kosanke, Director, Native Remedies, explains, "To reduce the risk of drug interactions and side-effects, topical applications have become the preferred choice for pain management. We wanted to offer a premium, natural product to those looking for effective topical pain relief, including the geriatric market, athletes, and ordinary people dealing with daily aches. CBFreeze+ Pain Relief Roll-On was the next step in our mission to bring about better family wellness and help people get back to doing what they love."

To find out more about CBFreeze+ Pain Relief Roll-On, visit www.nativeremedies.com.

ABOUT NATIVE REMEDIES
Native Remedies has been producing all-natural products since 2002, now with over 200 herbal and homeopathic research-backed remedies. Their mission is to inspire people to embrace a natural approach to complete family wellness. All their formulas are free of added gluten, artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, and are never tested on animals. They manufacture with the highest pharmaceutical standards in FDA-registered facilities, according to cGMP standards. Native Remedies sources from sustainable, organically farmed, or ethically wild crafted ingredients and uses the Full Spectrum method of extraction to maintain the plant's natural integrity and balance for maximum efficacy. To learn more, visit www.nativeremedies.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/native-remedies-natural-topical-cbd-pain-relief-product-launch-300969381.html

SOURCE Native Remedies

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Ölpreise im Vorfeld der OPEC-Sitzung deutlich gestiegen
13:00
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss
10:06
Vontobel: derimail - (Barrier) Reverse Convertibles auf Indizes mit physischer ETF Lieferung
10:03
Weekly-Hits: Ausblick 2020 & SMIM
09:09
Es wird deutlich volatiler
03.12.19
JB Foundation Contribution Tracker Certificate auf den ESG Basket
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhöht das Volumen zum Bond-Rückkaufprogramm
Julius Bär-Aktie legt trotzdem zu: Zürcher Obergericht entscheidet im Streit um DDR-Vermögen nun gegen Julius Bär
Wall Street-Experte: Der Bullenmarkt ist noch nicht am Ende
Maas kündigt Anti-Huawei-Gesetz an
Mögliche Annäherung im Handelsstreit stützt: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Wall Street-Handel endet grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Verlusten
Coca-Cola, Apple & Co: Auf diese Aktien setzen die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Credit Suisse bullish: Dieses Weltraum-Unternehmen ist äusserst vielversprechend
S+B-Aktie hebt ab: SIX nimmt Handel mit Schmolz + Bickenbach nach GV wieder auf
ABB-Aktien im Zuge von Abspaltungsfantasien rege gesucht
Paket von Flughafen Zürich-Aktien wurde zu 167,00 Franken je Stück verkauft - Aktie klar tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow stabil -- SMI mit Gewinnen -- DAX zurückhaltend -- Asiens Börsen gehen fester aus dem Handel
Die Anleger an der Wall Street halten sich zurück. Angesichts der freundlicheren Töne im US-chinesischen Handelsstreit verbucht der heimische Aktienmarkt Zuwächse. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich unentschlossen. Am Donnerstag ging es an den Handelsplätzen in Fernost bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;