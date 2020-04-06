06.04.2020 23:00:00

Nationwide Power Continues to Support Critical Power Needs Across U.S. During Coronavirus Shutdown

HENDERSON, Nev., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As an essential business operation, providing customers with critical power services across the U.S., Nationwide Power will remain open for emergency service and time-sensitive needs. Nationwide Power services thousands of hospitals and medical facilities across the country, along with local emergency service organizations (911, rescue, fire), news and media outlets, data networks, and government facilities – all of whom require 100% uptime. 

Despite the need to remain open for emergency service and time-sensitive needs, Nationwide Power has taken steps to prioritize the safety of both its employees and customers:  

  • Effective April 2, 2020, all non-emergency field service work will be postponed. Work will be limited to emergency service and time-sensitive needs for essential businesses only. 
  • Over 90% of the workforce has been equipped to work from home. 
  • No furloughs, layoffs, or decreases in pay or hours have taken place as a result of COVID-19.
  • Employees who require sick leave for themselves or their families as a result of COVID-19 may be eligible for extended sick-leave pay.

According to Dan Sears, Vice President of Field Operations, the direction to continue performing only emergency service or time-sensitive needs comes out of concern and commitment to the employees and customers of Nationwide Power. "We are very concerned about our field team possibly being exposed while on a client site, or worse, the possibility of exposing their families when returning home. For this reason, we will respond to emergency calls only going forward in April."  

Over the past two decades, Nationwide Power has built its business on quality, commitment, and maintaining its family-like culture. Rather than taking steps to reduce the workforce or focus on cost-cutting measures during this time, the focus has shifted to additional training, process refinement, and quality improvement. Nationwide Power's ability to navigate smoothly during these uncertain times is only possible as a result of years of investments in technology, software, and people. 

For emergency service or time-sensitive critical power needs, call 866-341-7547.

Media Contact:
Amy Spero
Email: aspero@nationwidepower.com

Related Images

nationwide-power-continues.png
Nationwide Power continues supporting essential businesses during COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationwide Power is the leading independent service provider in the critical power industry, serving thousands of essential businesses across the United States.

Related Links

Nationwide Power's Commitment To Customers During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Nationwide Power Home Page

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nationwide-power-continues-to-support-critical-power-needs-across-us-during-coronavirus-shutdown-301036112.html

SOURCE Nationwide Power, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 195.70
7.32 %
UBS Group 9.23
6.68 %
LafargeHolcim 36.37
5.97 %
Alcon 51.10
5.62 %
CS Group 8.05
5.59 %
Givaudan 3'014.00
0.63 %
Geberit 404.00
0.50 %
Swisscom 532.00
0.04 %
SGS 2'228.00
-0.09 %
Lonza Grp 400.60
-0.27 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Gold bleibt weiter gefragt
15:00
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
14:55
Five Ways the Pandemic May Change Behaviors
10:38
Vontobel: Der Fall und Aufstieg des schwarzen Goldes
10:35
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:17
SMI dürfte Erholung fortsetzen
05:44
Daily Markets: SMI – Widerstände in greifbarer Nähe / Nvidia – Käufer bleiben tonangebend
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:00
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
09:50
Schroders: Watch: Europe"s response to coronavirus assessed
03.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus unser Arbeitsleben (und das Klima) verändern könnte
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Ausverkäufen: Top-Manager kaufen bei SMI-Unternehmen zu
Dow Jones & Co. zünden Kursfeuerwerk -- SMI schliesst kräftig im Plus -- DAX reisst 10'000er-Marke -- Nikkei beendet Handel mit Aufschlägen
Volle Kriegskasse: Warren Buffett könnte fast jedes börsengelistete US-Unternehmen übernehmen
Bargeld verpönt: Corona gibt Rückenwind für Geschäft von Wirecard & Co.
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börsenexperte über Corona-Hilfen von Fed und US-Regierung: Schlagkraft einer "Atombombe"
EMS-CHEMIE mit Gewinnwarnung - Aktie letztlich schwächer
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Krisenschutz: Darum ist der US-Dollar in der Coronakrise so gefragt
SNB interveniert weiterhin am Devisenmarkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones & Co. zünden Kursfeuerwerk -- SMI schliesst kräftig im Plus -- DAX reisst 10'000er-Marke -- Nikkei beendet Handel mit Aufschlägen
An den US-Börsen kam es am Montag zu einer Rally. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt begann die neue Woche mit Aufschlägen. An der japanischen Börse und in Hongkong war eine positive Tendenz zu verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB