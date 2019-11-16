+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
16.11.2019 15:00:00

NationsBuilders Insurance Services, Inc. (NBIS) Adds Trent Maner the Business Development Management Team

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trent will serve as NBIS Business Development Manager for the Northeast & Mid-West regions. Primary responsibilities include cultivating relationships with producers, brokers and agencies in his area. He will be working with agencies on risk selection, lead development as well as training agents on the nuances provided in the NBIS coverage for crane, rigging, specialized transportation, concrete pumping and equipment dealers/rental operations.

Mr. Maner's previous experience includes claims, underwriting, and business development for national insurance carriers and MGU's. Trent has held positions of increasing responsibility for sales leadership, creating multi-line profitable growth, and cross functional relationship management.

"Trent's experience in the insurance industry makes him a valuable liaison to our agent and producer partnerships," President of NBIS, Bill Tepe remarked. Mr. Tepe continued, "He is a trusted and solution-oriented resource for insurance agencies in the Northeast & Mid-West regions and will drive awareness of NBIS program coverage and risk solutions."

Media Contact for NBIS: Lisa McAbee, Marketing Director – (770) 257-1707, lmcabee@nbis.com

About NBIS
NBIS is the Premiere provider of Insurance & Risk Management Solutions to the heavy construction industry and the endorsed provider for the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA). Providing coverage and Risk Management Services that works for you to prevent losses and give your company the best fighting chance in the event of a claim. For more information about NBIS, please visit http://www.NBIS.com.

 

SOURCE NationsBuilders Insurance Services, Inc. (NBIS)

