Nations Lending Positioned for Western Expansion After Another Key Hire

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Coast growth Nations Lending experienced in 2019 is gaining even more steam in the New Year. The leading full-service mortgage lender based in the Cleveland, Ohio area is honored to announce the addition of Nino Saso to head expansion efforts throughout a 12-state territory in the West as Division Sales Manager.

"We are excited to add Nino, a proven leader, to the team," said Corey Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production at Nations. "His experience in the West will be huge and we are confident he'll make a big impact here at Nations."

Saso, based in San Jose, Calif., most recently served as a Divisional Manager at Mutual of Omaha and brings to Nations more than 30 years' combined experience in mortgage loan origination and building sales teams and territories from the ground up. He's received awards from multiple lenders for sales production and leadership.

"Nations checks all the boxes — a well-capitalized company with the ability and desire to grow aggressively, a committed and engaged leadership team, a deep technology offering, progressive marketing, and an unbelievable company culture," Saso said. "But what surprised me about the company was the depth of support that already exists. From that standpoint, Nations already looks like the top-10 mortgage banker it wants to become."

Nations Lending funded over $2 billion in home loans in 2019, the company's strongest sales year since its inception in 2003.

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Nations is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 700 employees, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout its 83 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "Home Loans Made Human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit nearly any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginny Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a Top Mortgage Lender by both National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit NationsLending.com.

