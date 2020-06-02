Nations Best Deals Attributes Growth to Medical, Restaurant and Fitness Markets

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NationsBestDeals.com has been an industry leader in consumer electronics and UV Sterilization equipment for years. They have announced double-digit growth Q1 of 2020 and attribute this to the needs of the healthcare, manufacturing, restaurant, and the fitness industry as they prepare to meet the new requirements and demands of operating in the pandemic and post-pandemic phases of the COVID-19 crisis.

The demands of the healthcare field were fast-hitting and severe. From hospitals, surgical centers, doctor's offices, nursing homes and others were in quick need of personal protective equipment including, N95 and KN95 facemasks, Alcohol wipes , Alcohol-based hand sanitizer, Touchless infrared thermometers and pulse oximeters . Most of these businesses were essential and have been in need of these PPE products during the entire COVID-19 pandemic.

Other businesses including manufacturing, warehousing and construction companies qualified for reopening in Phase I in New York State and needed to meet the mandated demands of providing earloop face masks, medical face masks and using touchless thermometers for employee temperature checks. Most have purchased directly from the Nationsbestdeals.com website where web traffic has increased 500% since February.

As Phase II is estimated to begin in many regions, personal services providers such as beauty salons, professional services and real estate are making their preparations. They have also shown a large demand for blue compliance earloop face masks as well as blue 3-ply medical face masks, non-contact Infrared thermometers, personal air purifiers, UV-C sterilization wands and UV-C sterilization for mobile devices.

According to Shaun Chojnacki, operations manager of NationsBestMasks.com and Nations Best Deals : "I recommend that businesses keep a 90-day supply of essential provisions in order to meet both state mandates in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, but also to reassure their staff and/or customers that safety is the number one priority during this time. I recommend only N95 NIOSH approved face masks for healthcare and FDA registered KN95 masks for non-medical businesses for the most protection. Blue compliance woven earloop face masks, as well as blue 3-ply medical face masks, are also a great choice for a variety of businesses like fitness centers, restaurants, and more. Non-contact Infrared thermometers, Pulse Oximeters, portable air purifiers, UV-C sterilization wands and UV-C sterilization for mobile devices and personal articles have also been extremely popular. Lastly, it's important to have an ample supply of 75% alcohol wipes and alcohol-based hand sanitizer readily available for staff and customers."

NationsBestMasks.com is FDA registered. They offer direct to consumer sales, as well as a strong business to business purchasing programs that offer high-quality products at a tremendous value. Their focus has traditionally been on smaller to mid-size businesses but they are expanding services to cater to larger firms as well.

While NationsBestMasks.com is primarily focused on commercial and industrial protective products, Nations Best Deals has a diversified catalog of consumer electronics, health and home products and specialty sports supplements.

Nation's Best Deals (NBD) is an eCommerce retailer founded in 2018 and is owned by parent company Decibel Trading Company LLC. Decibel Trading Company LLC is FEMA, New York State Government and FDA registered. Nations Best Deals staff has over two decades of international sourcing and retail experience.

