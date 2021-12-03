SMI 12’180 -0.7%  SPI 15’561 -0.7%  Dow 34’640 1.8%  DAX 15’263 -1.4%  Euro 1.0400 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’108 -1.7%  Gold 1’768 -0.7%  Bitcoin 52’302 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9201 0.0%  Öl 70.4 2.1% 
03.12.2021 01:16:00

NationBuilder CEO Lea Endres Names Hilary Doe As President, Elevating Company's Female Led Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lea Endres, Co-Founder and CEO of NationBuilder, today named Hilary Doe as the company's President. Doe is moving into the position from her previous role as Chief Strategy Officer at NationBuilder, where she helped lead the company in creating software for leaders, whose customers include nonprofits, campaigns, and advocacy organizations around the world.

NationBuilder

Lea Endres, Co-Founder and CEO of NationBuilder, today named Hilary Doe as the company's President.

"It is rare to find a leader whose strategic brilliance is outmatched only by their kindness. Hilary is truly exceptional and I couldn't ask for a better partner in taking the company to our next phase of growth," said Lea Endres, CEO and Co-Founder of NationBuilder.

To read more of Lea Endres's thoughts on Doe's promotion, see her letter to the NationBuilder community.

"I'm so proud to be at a company authentically committed to removing barriers to leadership for people stepping up to shape their communities. That mission drives us to build better products for all of our customers. And alongside the best team in tech, I'm honored to be helping lead our growth around the world," said Hilary Doe, President of NationBuilder.

NationBuilder is the world's most-used software for advocacy, with customers in over 100+ countries worldwide. Led by a majority-female leadership team, NationBuilder has an enduring commitment to access, ensuring accessible pricing for over a decade.

NationBuilder's customers are building the future everywhere, from ICAN reaching 50 ratifications of a historic UN treaty banning nuclear weapons in Switzerland to National Bloc bringing Beirut citizens emergency aid and the tools for democracy in Lebanon. In 2020, customers used NationBuilder to raise more than $351 million in donations, make 23.8 million contacts and mobilize 386,000 volunteers. NationBuilder recently announced the acquisition of social action platform Speakable.

Doe formerly served as National Director of the Roosevelt Institute Network, growing the organization to the nation's largest policy and leadership development organization in the country. She also co-created Roosevelt's Think 2040 program, recognized in their MacArthur Award for Creative and Effective Institutions. She is the Founder of Scout, a nonprofit think tank based in Detroit, Michigan.

NationBuilder is a mission-driven software company building the infrastructure for a world of creators by helping leaders develop and organize thriving communities. Since 2011, NationBuilder has served over 100,000 customers in 110 countries around the world, from individuals stepping into leadership for the first time, to the heads of political parties, international networks, Top 100 charities, and Fortune 500 companies. NationBuilder provides fully integrated software with a dynamic people database, website hosting, email and text blasting, donations and fundraising. For more information, please visit: https://nationbuilder.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nationbuilder-ceo-lea-endres-names-hilary-doe-as-president-elevating-companys-female-led-leadership-team-301436777.html

SOURCE NationBuilder

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Christian Jetzer: 3a Säule bis zum Jahresende füllen

Was sollten Sie bei Ihrer 3a Säule bis zum Jahresende beachten? Welche Möglichkeiten gibt es, die 3a Säule anzusparen? Diese Fragen beantwortet Christian Jetzer, CEO von JC Insurance Brokers GmbH bei BX Swiss TV. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erklärt Christian Jetzer wie man beim Füllen der 3a Säule vorgehen sollte, um damit unter anderem auch Steuern sparen zu können.

Christian Jetzer: 3a Säule bis zum Jahresende füllen | BX Swiss TV

Inside

02.12.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
02.12.21 Microsoft-Chef macht auf Elon Musk
02.12.21 Christian Jetzer: 3a Säule bis zum Jahresende füllen | BX Swiss TV
02.12.21 Weekly-Hits: Corona-Impfung – Der Run auf den Picks / Palantir Technologies – Seitwärtskurs als Chance
02.12.21 Marktüberblick: Tech- und Automobilwerte gesucht
02.12.21 Vontobel: derimail - In Zeiten erhöhter Inflation - Vontobel Inflation Influenced Index
02.12.21 SMI-Erholung bereits wieder verpufft
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
26.11.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Ford, Tesla
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie unter Druck: Novartis will mit Pharmasparte trotz Generikakonkurrenz wachsen - Positive Daten zu Cosentyx
Bank of America malt düsteres Bild für 2022: Damit sollten Anleger rechnen
US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Übernahmespekulationen treiben Vifor-Aktien um ein Fünftel in die Höhe
Apple-Aktie verliert: Apple berichtet Zulieferern angeblich über nachlassende iPhone-Nachfrage
Achiko-Aktie gewinnt deutlich: Achiko-Schnelltest wirkt bei Omikron-Virusvariante
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: EU-Kommission bestraft Credit Suisse und Co. wegen Devisen-Kartell
Diese drei Wachstums-Titel finden sich in Starinvestorin Cathie Woods Portfolio wieder
Duma plant Legalisierung von Krypto-Mining: Russische Zentralbank lehnt Vorhaben ab
Warren Buffetts Geschäftspartner: So sieht Charlie Mungers Depot im dritten Quartal 2021 aus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit