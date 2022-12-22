SMI 10'846 1.8%  SPI 13'863 1.7%  Dow 33'376 1.6%  DAX 14'098 1.5%  Euro 0.9828 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'872 1.8%  Gold 1'814 -0.2%  Bitcoin 15'547 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9265 0.0%  Öl 82.3 3.2% 
22.12.2022 01:15:00

NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Yuga Labs, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - APE

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Yuga securities, which were sold as various non-fungible tokens (or "NFTs") and the native token ApeCoin (APE) between April 23, 2021 and December 8, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 7, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

The case is against Yuga Labs, Inc., Wylie Aronow, Greg Solano, Kerem Atalay, Zeshan Ali, Nicole Muniz, Jasmin Shoemaker, Patrick Ehrlund, Christopher Lyons, Alexis Ohanian, Amy Wu, Maaria Bajwa, Dean Steinbeck, Guy Oseary, Mike Winkelmann, Madonna Louis Ciccone, Paris Hilton, James Fallon, Electric Hot Dog, Inc., Universal Television, LLC, Justin Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, Serena Williams, Thomas Pentz, Austin Richard Post, Calvin Broadus Jr., Kevin Hart, Alexander Pall, Andrew Taggart, Wardell Stephen Curry II, Nayvadius Wilburn Cash, Abel Tesfaye, Khaled Mohammed Khaled, Adidas America Inc., Adidas Venture B.V., Ivan Soto-Wright, and Moonpay USA LLC (together, "Defendants").

SO WHAT: If you purchased Yuga securities, which were sold as a suite of digital assets (including the flagship NFT collection referred to as the Bored Ape Yacht Club ("BAYC") and the native token ApeCoin (APE) on various cryptocurrency exchanges), during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Yuga class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10344 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 7, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants violated provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by making false and misleading statements concerning Yuga's growth prospects, financial ownership, and financial benefits for Yuga securities investors, as well as using celebrity promoters to lure in unsuspecting investors so that Yuga insiders could sell the unregistered Yuga securities in violation of the Securities Act of 1933.

To join the Yuga class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10344 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

