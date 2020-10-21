SMI 10’146 -0.4%  SPI 12’679 -0.2%  Dow 28’309 0.4%  DAX 12’737 -0.9%  Euro 1.0726 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’228 -0.5%  Gold 1’907 0.1%  Dollar 0.9069 0.0%  Öl 42.8 0.8% 

National Traffic Safety Management Inc. Ranks No. 5 on the 2020 STARTUP LIST

Canadian Business unveils annual list of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies –

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Business today ranked National Traffic Safety Management Inc. No. 5 in Canada and No. 1 in Toronto on the 32nd annual STARTUP LIST, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. Produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the STARTUP LIST ranks Canadian businesses on two-year revenue growth. Growth List winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and GrowthList.ca

National Traffic Safety Management Inc. Logo (CNW Group/National Traffic Safety Management Inc.)

National Traffic Safety Management Inc. made the 2020 STARTUP LIST with two-year revenue growth of 5,282%.

"The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional. Their stories are a masterclass in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, the 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership," says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that the heart of Canada's entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times."

"National Traffic Safety Management Inc. is honoured to be on the STARTUP LIST ranking," says CEO Michael Spencley. "This achievement reflects our commitment to provide the best customer service with an exceptionally well-trained and dedicated team."

ABOUT THE GROWTH LIST

For over 30 years, the Growth List ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) has been Canada's most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. The Growth List ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth, and the STARTUP LIST ranks Canadian new growth companies on two-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit GrowthList.ca.

SOURCE National Traffic Safety Management Inc.

Nachrichten

