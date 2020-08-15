National Technical Institute (NTI): Ranked one of 2020's Fastest Growing Companies According to Inc. 5000

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Technical Institute (NTI), a leader in the HVAC/R, plumbing and electrical trade school sector, is pleased to announce their recognition as one of the top 500 fastest growing companies for 2020 according to Inc 5000. The company has experienced significant growth and is actively responding to the increasing demand in the technical trade school market.

NTI ranked #419 in the Inc. 5000 listing of the top Fastest Growing Companies in the United States. The company's revenue grew a staggering 1,096%. NTI's fast paced instructional programs provide students with competencies required to maintain, repair and install a variety of mechanical systems and equipment, including air conditioning, refrigeration, heating, electrical, and plumbing systems. The program includes instruction through hands-on experience and laboratory training. Graduates can earn a technical certificate at any one of their campuses in Las Vegas and Phoenix.

"All of us at NTI are honored to be named in the Inc. 5000 list. Our growth is a strong indicator that students are seeking meaningful careers with high industry demand," states Christopher Roth, CEO of NTI. "We have experienced significant growth because we are the HVAC/R, plumbing and electrical trade school of choice, helping students achieve their goals and thrive in a growing economic sector. Our programs are training students who are essential workers which, in many cases, is in even higher demand since the pandemic," Roth said.

A fast-paced and flexible training program, coupled with high-percentage job placement, are among the few reasons NTI has achieved this record growth. "Education is not a singular pathway, and a four year college degree is not the only option," states Roth. "The national trade industry is facing a massive shortage of licensed plumbers, electricians and HVAC technicians. This shortage of skilled labor is creating high demand for trained professionals, and this demand translates into increased salaries and job security for our graduates."

According to the Department of Labor's Occupational Outlook Handbook, demand for both plumbers and HVAC workers is growing at a much faster than average rate. In fact, by 2026, the Department of Labor predicts that the economy will add an additional 100,000 jobs in plumbing and HVAC-related fields. NTI is helping to fill to the void of this labor shortage by offering fast-track programs for students to graduate with job-ready trade skills, without the massive burden of a 4-year degree debt. "Our NTI graduates are well-prepared to apply for a job, and hit the ground running with vast opportunity for financial prosperity, as well as true enjoyment while earning," states David Lee, COO of NTI.

"NTI will continue to grow, evolve and keep pace with the needs of our students and the trends in our industry," asserts Roth. "The recognition bestowed upon us by Inc 5000 will serve as a driving force for our team to educate and prepare our students academically, technically, and professionally to meet the growing industry demand."

About National Technical Institute (NTI)

National Technical Institute (NTI) is a trade school dedicated to students pursuing a career as a service and installation technician in the Plumbing, Electrical & Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC/R) sector. The campus includes over 14,000 square feet of classroom and state-of-the-art HVAC, Electrical and Plumbing training labs. NTI provides career ready, hands-on training to equip students with the skills that employers are desperately seeking. NTI's unique curriculum and hands-on labs consist of all new and relevant Plumbing equipment, as well as HVAC mechanics, Electrical lab and trainers; and the only real-life hands-on HVAC Installation training facility in the state of Nevada. NTI expanded into the in Phoenix, Arizona market in 2019.

SOURCE National Technical Institute