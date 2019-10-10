10.10.2019 01:45:00

National Sugar Marketing Taps Chris Simons to Lead

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Sugar Marketing LLC's Management Board announced their selection of food industry leader Chris Simons, formerly of Cargill, as its next President and Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Bill Smith, who has led National Sugar since its inception in 2011. Simons will assume day-to-day leadership of National Sugar on Oct. 14, 2019. Smith will continue with National Sugar for the foreseeable future, to ensure a smooth transition and serve as an adviser to Simons and National Sugar on key initiatives.

Simons, a food production and sweeteners veteran, began his career with German grocery retailer Aldi. He's since spent nearly 20 years with Cargill, proving himself as a transformational leader during his tenure as Vice President of Cargill's Sweeteners division – overseeing seven product lines with more than $2 billion in annual revenue.

"Over nearly two decades, Chris has built an impressive track record of strategic, operational, and commercial accomplishments," said Bill Smith. "He has proven to be a successful and trusted leader and brings to this position a strong reputation for developing people and inspiring teams. His wealth of experience across a global system will be a valuable asset as National Sugar continues to grow and improve how we serve our members and customers."

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the President and CEO of National Sugar Marketing since the inception of the company, and I am incredibly proud of everything we've accomplished together and how we serve our clients," Smith continued. "We've grown National Sugar into one of the preeminent sugar marketing firms in the nation, and I'm excited to see Chris continue to build on this momentum."

"We are confident Chris is the right person to lead National Sugar," shared Steve Domm, CEO of Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative and Board Chairman of National Sugar Marketing. "He is a seasoned manager with experience working with the food industry, creating efficiencies, and delivering value. We are thrilled to have him as our next CEO."

Smith has led National Sugar Marketing since its inception in 2011 as President and CEO, growing gross sales to nearly $1.4 billion, serving over 500 customers across more than 40 states. Smith also recently directed National Sugar Marketing's consolidation and move to its new headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

ABOUT NATIONAL SUGAR MARKETING

Formed in May 2011, National Sugar Marketing LLC is a marketing alliance of The Amalgamated Sugar Company LLC, based in Boise, Idaho, Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative, based in Renville, Minnesota, and Sucden Americas Corporation, based in Miami, Florida. National Sugar Marketing works with our partners and distributors to provide our customers with the highest quality, plant-sourced sugar products at the best value.

Media Contact: Steve Domm, 320-522-5518

Steve.Domm@SMBSC.com

Related Files

NSM Logo Stacked.png

Related Images

chris-simons-ceo-and-president-of.jpg
Chris Simons, CEO and President of National Sugar Marketing

Related Links

National Sugar Marketing LLC Website

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-sugar-marketing-taps-chris-simons-to-lead-300935086.html

SOURCE National Sugar Marketing

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.10.19
Vontobel: Neuauflage Double Coupon BRC
09.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09.10.19
Mehr Rückenwind als Gegenwind für Gold
09.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Occidental Petroleum Corp
09.10.19
SMI bleibt erneut hängen
08.10.19
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Silber-Rally: So können Investoren von dem kleinen Gold-Bruder profitieren
Tesla-Aktie abgestuft: JMP Securities erstmals überhaupt besorgt bezüglich Nachfrage
Fed-Protokoll: Gedpolitiker sorgten sich um Belastungen durch Handelskonflikt
Von Roll-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Von Roll erhält Grossauftrag von britischem Autohersteller
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street verabschiedet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zieht deutlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
J&J-Aktie im Minus: Milliarden-Urteil gegen Pharmakonzern Johnson & Johnson
GAM-Aktie bricht ein: GAM dementiert Gespräche mit Generali
Credit Suisse erwägt offenbar Wiedereintritt in US Private Banking
Das ist im letzten Quartal für Anleger wichtig
Darum legt der Euro nach Verlusten am Vortag zum Franken zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street verabschiedet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zieht deutlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Anleger am heimischen Markt läuteten am Mittwoch eine Erholung ein. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte deutlich ins Plus. An den US-Börsen kam es zu einer Gegenreaktion auf die heftigen Verluste des Vortags. Zur Wochenmitte ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost überwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB